Mets rally in 9th, score 5 in 10th to beat Reds 8-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo’s three-run homer capped a five-run 10th inning and the New York Mets came from behind late to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Starling Marte grounded an RBI double over third base off Hunter Strickland with one out in the ninth, scoring Nimmo from first to tie the game at 3.

Dominic Smith’s double off Dauri Moreta (0-2) drove home pinch-runner Ender Inciarte from second base with the go-ahead run in the 10th. James McCann delivered an RBI single before Nimmo’s shot sent the NL East leaders to their 20th series win this season by taking two of three from Cincinnati.

Pete Alonso went 4 for 5 with a double. Nimmo had three hits and scored three times from the leadoff spot as New York remained 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Atlanta.

A loss would have left the Mets with their slimmest lead since April 16.

Adam Ottavino (3-2) struck out two in a hitless ninth for the win.

Nick Senzel hit a two-run homer for the Reds, who have the worst record in the National League.

Facing a hard-throwing rookie for the third straight day, the Mets couldn’t get much going against Graham Ashcraft, who allowed 10 hits but only two runs in six innings.

Mets lefty David Peterson came off the paternity list to pitch following the birth of his son. His first career start against Cincinnati lasted only 3 2/3 innings. He allowed three earned runs and walked five.

Senzel, who had one homer through his first 181 at-bats this season, homered for the second time in three games to put the Reds ahead 2-1 in the second.

Adonis Medina allowed one hit in three scoreless innings of relief to keep it a one-run game. But the Mets didn’t break through against the worst bullpen in baseball until the ninth.

New York’s only runs to that point came on Jeff McNeil’s RBI single in the first and a broken-bat single by Tomás Nido that drove home a run in the fourth.

Things got testy in the 10th when Moreta brushed back Eduardo Escobar with a pitch, but both players were restrained before any others left the dugouts.

NO SLEEP ’TIL FLUSHING

Mets manager Buck Showalter wasn’t happy that the Mets had a night game in Cincinnati before starting a four-game series at Citi Field the next night against the Marlins. “I don’t know how they get away with that,” he said. “The schedule is what it is. I don’t think it’s good for the game, quite frankly. Still a great way to make a living, even if you don’t sleep.” Thursday’s starter, Trevor Williams, traveled back to New York ahead of the team.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Chris Bassitt remains on track to start Friday against the Marlins at Citi Field. Bassitt was placed on the COVID-19 injured list last Friday.

Reds: 1B Joey Votto did not play due to tightness in his lower back. … RHP Tyler Mahle has a strained right shoulder and was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. … DH Jonathan India was hit on the left ankle by a pitch leading off the game and exited an inning later. X-rays were negative.

UP NEXT

Mets: Williams (1-5, 4.34 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

Reds: LHP Mike Minor will start the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Pirates, which makes up a May 6 postponement. The starter for Game 2 is undetermined after Mahle went on the IL.

