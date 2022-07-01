Mets start 3-game series with the Rangers

Texas Rangers (36-38, second in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (47-29, first in the NL East) New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-3, 5.31 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (6-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -193, Rangers +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Texas Rangers to start a three-game series. New... READ MORE

Texas Rangers (36-38, second in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (47-29, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-3, 5.31 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (6-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -193, Rangers +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Texas Rangers to start a three-game series.

New York is 47-29 overall and 24-12 at home. Mets hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Texas has a 36-38 record overall and a 19-18 record in road games. The Rangers have hit 93 total home runs to rank ninth in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .241 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 13-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .229 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 14-for-41 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

