Miami 1, FC Dallas 1

Miami 0 1 — 1 FC Dallas 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, FC Dallas, Velasco, 3, 27th minute.

Second Half_2, Miami, Campana, 8, 89th.

Goalies_Miami, Drake Callender, Clement Diop; FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Campana, Miami, 85th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Swartzel, Kali Smith, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_19,096.

Lineups

Miami_Drake Callender; Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, Ryan Sailor, DeAndre Yedlin; Jean Mota, Robert Thomas Taylor, Victor Ulloa (Kieran Gibbs, 69th), Indiana Vassilev (Bryce Duke, 61st); Gonzalo Higuain (Leonardo Campana, 61st), Ariel Lassiter (Emerson Rodriguez, 40th).

FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez (Nkosi Tafari, 46th), Nanu; Paul Arriola (Jader Obrian, 80th), Paxton Pomykal, Facundo Quignon; Jesus Ferreira (Franco Jara, 85th), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Edwin Cerrillo, 64th), Alan Velasco (Eddie Munjoma, 80th).

