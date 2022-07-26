Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Miami
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|11
|2
|2
|10
|
|Wendle ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Astudillo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Bleday cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|García dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|1-Hamilton pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|L.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Sánchez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Williams 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|0
|12
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Moustakas dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Papierski c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|a-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Miami
|000
|020
|000_2
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000_1
|2
|0
a-grounded out for Papierski in the 9th.
1-ran for García in the 8th.
LOB_Miami 10, Cincinnati 1. 2B_Sánchez (11). HR_Moustakas (6), off López. RBIs_Wendle 2 (20), Moustakas (21). SB_Williams (6), De La Cruz (3), Hamilton (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Sánchez, Bleday 2, Williams 3); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP_Miami 2 for 12; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_L.Díaz, Drury.
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 7-5
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|11
|94
|3.03
|Bass, H, 16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.48
|Scott, S, 13-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.32
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 3-12
|6
|1-3
|9
|2
|2
|1
|6
|105
|5.59
|B.Farmer
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|4.74
|Gibaut
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.48
Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 2-0. WP_Greene.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:45. A_14,937 (42,319).
