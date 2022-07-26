Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
2
11
2
2
10

Wendle ss
5
0
3
2
0
1
.300

Astudillo 2b
5
0
1
0
0
1
.240

Bleday cf
5
0
0
0

READ MORE

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 2 11 2 2 10
Wendle ss 5 0 3 2 0 1 .300
Astudillo 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Bleday cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .231
García dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .234
1-Hamilton pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
L.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .071
De La Cruz rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .216
Sánchez lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .204
Williams 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265
Stallings c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .195
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 2 1 0 12
India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Moustakas dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .212
Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
K.Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Papierski c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .136
a-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326
Miami 000 020 000_2 11 0
Cincinnati 000 010 000_1 2 0

a-grounded out for Papierski in the 9th.

1-ran for García in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 10, Cincinnati 1. 2B_Sánchez (11). HR_Moustakas (6), off López. RBIs_Wendle 2 (20), Moustakas (21). SB_Williams (6), De La Cruz (3), Hamilton (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Sánchez, Bleday 2, Williams 3); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP_Miami 2 for 12; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_L.Díaz, Drury.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, W, 7-5 7 2 1 1 0 11 94 3.03
Bass, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.48
Scott, S, 13-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.32
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greene, L, 3-12 6 1-3 9 2 2 1 6 105 5.59
B.Farmer 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 4.74
Gibaut 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 6.48

Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 2-0. WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:45. A_14,937 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|2 IT and Cyber Day at MacDill AFB
8|2 2022 GSA SmartPay Virtual Training...
8|2 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories