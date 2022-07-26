Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Miami

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

37

2

11

2

2

10 Wendle ss

5

0

3

2

0

1

.300 Astudillo 2b

5

0

1

0

0

1

.240 Bleday cf

5

0

0

0 READ MORE

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 2 11 2 2 10 Wendle ss 5 0 3 2 0 1 .300 Astudillo 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Bleday cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .231 García dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .234 1-Hamilton pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 L.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .071 De La Cruz rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .216 Sánchez lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .204 Williams 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Stallings c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .195

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 2 1 0 12 India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Moustakas dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .212 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 K.Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Papierski c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .136 a-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326

Miami 000 020 000_2 11 0 Cincinnati 000 010 000_1 2 0

a-grounded out for Papierski in the 9th.

1-ran for García in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 10, Cincinnati 1. 2B_Sánchez (11). HR_Moustakas (6), off López. RBIs_Wendle 2 (20), Moustakas (21). SB_Williams (6), De La Cruz (3), Hamilton (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Sánchez, Bleday 2, Williams 3); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP_Miami 2 for 12; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_L.Díaz, Drury.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, W, 7-5 7 2 1 1 0 11 94 3.03 Bass, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.48 Scott, S, 13-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.32

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greene, L, 3-12 6 1-3 9 2 2 1 6 105 5.59 B.Farmer 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 4.74 Gibaut 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 6.48

Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 2-0. WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:45. A_14,937 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.