Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Miami
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
2
11
2
Totals
29
1
2
1
Wendle ss
5
0
3
2
India 2b
4
0
1
0
Astudillo 2b
5
0
1
0
Drury...
READ MORE
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|2
|11
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wendle ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Astudillo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bleday cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|L.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Papierski c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
LOB_Miami 10, Cincinnati 1. 2B_Sánchez (11). HR_Moustakas (6). SB_Williams (6), De La Cruz (3), Hamilton (5).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López W,7-5
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|11
|Bass H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott S,13-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greene L,3-12
|6
|1-3
|9
|2
|2
|1
|6
|B.Farmer
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gibaut
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Greene.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:45. A_14,937 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.