Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

Miami

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
37
2
11
2

Totals
29
1
2
1

Wendle ss
5
0
3
2

India 2b
4
0
1
0

Astudillo 2b
5
0
1
0

Drury...

READ MORE

Miami Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 2 11 2 Totals 29 1 2 1
Wendle ss 5 0 3 2 India 2b 4 0 1 0
Astudillo 2b 5 0 1 0 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0
Bleday cf 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0
García dh 4 0 2 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0
Hamilton pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Moustakas dh 3 1 1 1
L.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0
De La Cruz rf 3 0 1 0 K.Farmer ss 3 0 0 0
Sánchez lf 3 1 1 0 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0
Williams 3b 4 1 1 0 Papierski c 2 0 0 0
Stallings c 4 0 2 0 Solano ph 1 0 0 0
Miami 000 020 000 2
Cincinnati 000 010 000 1

LOB_Miami 10, Cincinnati 1. 2B_Sánchez (11). HR_Moustakas (6). SB_Williams (6), De La Cruz (3), Hamilton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
López W,7-5 7 2 1 1 0 11
Bass H,16 1 0 0 0 0 0
Scott S,13-17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Greene L,3-12 6 1-3 9 2 2 1 6
B.Farmer 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Gibaut 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:45. A_14,937 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|2 IT and Cyber Day at MacDill AFB
8|2 2022 GSA SmartPay Virtual Training...
8|2 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories