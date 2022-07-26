Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Miami Cincinnati ab

Miami Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 2 11 2 Totals 29 1 2 1 Wendle ss 5 0 3 2 India 2b 4 0 1 0 Astudillo 2b 5 0 1 0 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 Bleday cf 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 García dh 4 0 2 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Hamilton pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Moustakas dh 3 1 1 1 L.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 De La Cruz rf 3 0 1 0 K.Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 Sánchez lf 3 1 1 0 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 Williams 3b 4 1 1 0 Papierski c 2 0 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 2 0 Solano ph 1 0 0 0

Miami 000 020 000 — 2 Cincinnati 000 010 000 — 1

LOB_Miami 10, Cincinnati 1. 2B_Sánchez (11). HR_Moustakas (6). SB_Williams (6), De La Cruz (3), Hamilton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami López W,7-5 7 2 1 1 0 11 Bass H,16 1 0 0 0 0 0 Scott S,13-17 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati Greene L,3-12 6 1-3 9 2 2 1 6 B.Farmer 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Gibaut 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:45. A_14,937 (42,319).

