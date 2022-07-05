Trending:
Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
July 5, 2022 9:47 pm
1 min read
      

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 2 11
Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Trout cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .273
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Ward rf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .303
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .204
Marsh lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .165
a-Stefanic ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 8 2 2 9
Wendle 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297
Cooper dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .315
1-Hamilton pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
García rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Williams lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Sánchez cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .220
Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
De La Cruz lf-rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .217
Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .196
Los Angeles 000 000 001_1 3 2
Miami 001 010 00x_2 8 1

a-singled for Velazquez in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 8th.

E_Rengifo (6), Ward (1), Stallings (1). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Miami 7. 2B_Wendle (7). HR_Cooper (6), off Syndergaard; De La Cruz (6), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Ward (33), Cooper (37), De La Cruz (17). SB_Aguilar (1), Ohtani (9), Hamilton (1). SF_Ward.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Walsh 2, Stassi); Miami 4 (Sánchez 2, Rojas 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Miami 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ward, Anderson 2. GIDP_Anderson, Wendle.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Velazquez, Walsh; Villar, Stassi, Walsh).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, L, 5-7 5 5 2 2 0 8 92 3.84
Peguero 2 3 0 0 0 0 26 6.75
Ortega 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 19 3.82
Barria 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.05
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, W, 9-3 8 2 0 0 0 10 107 1.82
Scott, S, 10-12 1 1 1 1 2 1 23 4.36

Inherited runners-scored_Barria 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:47. A_13,338 (36,742).

