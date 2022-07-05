Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

29

1

3

1

2

11 Villar 3b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.000 Trout cf

3

0

1

0

1

2

.273 Ohtani dh

3

0

0

... READ MORE

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 2 11 Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Trout cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .273 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Ward rf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .303 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .204 Marsh lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .165 a-Stefanic ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 8 2 2 9 Wendle 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297 Cooper dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .315 1-Hamilton pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 García rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Williams lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Sánchez cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .220 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 De La Cruz lf-rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .217 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .196

Los Angeles 000 000 001_1 3 2 Miami 001 010 00x_2 8 1

a-singled for Velazquez in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 8th.

E_Rengifo (6), Ward (1), Stallings (1). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Miami 7. 2B_Wendle (7). HR_Cooper (6), off Syndergaard; De La Cruz (6), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Ward (33), Cooper (37), De La Cruz (17). SB_Aguilar (1), Ohtani (9), Hamilton (1). SF_Ward.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Walsh 2, Stassi); Miami 4 (Sánchez 2, Rojas 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Miami 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ward, Anderson 2. GIDP_Anderson, Wendle.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Velazquez, Walsh; Villar, Stassi, Walsh).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, L, 5-7 5 5 2 2 0 8 92 3.84 Peguero 2 3 0 0 0 0 26 6.75 Ortega 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 19 3.82 Barria 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.05

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, W, 9-3 8 2 0 0 0 10 107 1.82 Scott, S, 10-12 1 1 1 1 2 1 23 4.36

Inherited runners-scored_Barria 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:47. A_13,338 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.