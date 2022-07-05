Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
1
3
1
2
11
Villar 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Trout cf
3
0
1
0
1
2
.273
Ohtani dh
3
0
0
...
READ MORE
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|2
|11
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|a-Stefanic ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|2
|9
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.315
|1-Hamilton pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|García rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Williams lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|De La Cruz lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001_1
|3
|2
|Miami
|001
|010
|00x_2
|8
|1
a-singled for Velazquez in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 8th.
E_Rengifo (6), Ward (1), Stallings (1). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Miami 7. 2B_Wendle (7). HR_Cooper (6), off Syndergaard; De La Cruz (6), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Ward (33), Cooper (37), De La Cruz (17). SB_Aguilar (1), Ohtani (9), Hamilton (1). SF_Ward.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Walsh 2, Stassi); Miami 4 (Sánchez 2, Rojas 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Miami 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Ward, Anderson 2. GIDP_Anderson, Wendle.
DP_Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Velazquez, Walsh; Villar, Stassi, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 5-7
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|92
|3.84
|Peguero
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|6.75
|Ortega
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|3.82
|Barria
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.05
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 9-3
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|107
|1.82
|Scott, S, 10-12
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|4.36
Inherited runners-scored_Barria 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:47. A_13,338 (36,742).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.