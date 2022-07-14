Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
2
6
1
6
16
Newman 2b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.267
Hayes 3b
3
0
1
0
2
1
.251
Chavis 1b
4
0
0
0
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|5
|4
|
|Berti 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Wendle 2b-ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Cooper 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Aguilar 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|García dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Anderson 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.253
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Williams lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Hamilton cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Sánchez ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010
|01_2
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|02_3
|9
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Delay in the 7th. b-walked for Hamilton in the 8th. c-lined out for Chavis in the 10th.
1-ran for Castillo in the 8th.
E_Anderson (8). LOB_Pittsburgh 12, Miami 10. 2B_Castillo (9), Gamel (10), Wendle (9). 3B_Hayes (3), Anderson (1). RBIs_Gamel (22), Wendle (16), Anderson 2 (12). SB_Berti (28), Newman (2). CS_Cruz 2 (3), Williams (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 7 (Chavis, Tsutsugo 2, Perez, Marisnick, Cruz, Gamel); Miami 4 (Sánchez, Aguilar 2, Rojas). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 15; Miami 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_Marisnick, Hayes, Suwinski, Rojas, Wendle. GIDP_García.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Newman, Chavis; Hayes, Perez, Chavis).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|100
|4.09
|De Jong
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|2.12
|Underwood Jr.
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.12
|Bañuelos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|12.27
|Crowe, L, 3-6, BS, 2-6
|0
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3.38
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|102
|3.70
|Bass, H, 15
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.40
|Okert, BS, 0-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.35
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|4.06
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.24
|Bleier, W, 2-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.26
Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 1-0, Bañuelos 2-0. IBB_off Bleier (Marisnick). HBP_Garrett 2 (Gamel,Newman), Crowe (Anderson).
Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.
T_4:13. A_13,612 (36,742).
