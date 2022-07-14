Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

37

2

6

1

6

16 Newman 2b

3

0

0

0

1

1

.267 Hayes 3b

3

0

1

0

2

1

.251 Chavis 1b

4

0

0

0 READ MORE

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 2 6 1 6 16 Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .251 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 c-VanMeter ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Tsutsugo dh 5 2 1 0 0 3 .182 Castillo rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209 1-Suwinski pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Gamel lf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .249 Marisnick cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .222 Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 1 3 .212 Delay c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .292 a-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Perez c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .150

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 5 4 Berti 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Wendle 2b-ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .279 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Cooper 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Aguilar 1b-3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .248 García dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Anderson 3b-2b 4 0 1 2 1 0 .253 Fortes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 De La Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Williams lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Hamilton cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .143 b-Sánchez ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .205

Pittsburgh 000 000 010 01_2 6 0 Miami 000 010 000 02_3 9 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Delay in the 7th. b-walked for Hamilton in the 8th. c-lined out for Chavis in the 10th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 8th.

E_Anderson (8). LOB_Pittsburgh 12, Miami 10. 2B_Castillo (9), Gamel (10), Wendle (9). 3B_Hayes (3), Anderson (1). RBIs_Gamel (22), Wendle (16), Anderson 2 (12). SB_Berti (28), Newman (2). CS_Cruz 2 (3), Williams (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 7 (Chavis, Tsutsugo 2, Perez, Marisnick, Cruz, Gamel); Miami 4 (Sánchez, Aguilar 2, Rojas). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 15; Miami 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Marisnick, Hayes, Suwinski, Rojas, Wendle. GIDP_García.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Newman, Chavis; Hayes, Perez, Chavis).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson 6 2-3 4 1 1 3 2 100 4.09 De Jong 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 33 2.12 Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 20 4.12 Bañuelos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 24 12.27 Crowe, L, 3-6, BS, 2-6 0 2 2 1 0 0 5 3.38

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garrett 6 2 0 0 2 11 102 3.70 Bass, H, 15 1 2 0 0 1 1 15 1.40 Okert, BS, 0-3 1 1 1 0 0 2 25 2.35 Scott 1 0 0 0 2 0 15 4.06 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.24 Bleier, W, 2-1 1 1 1 0 1 1 15 4.26

Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 1-0, Bañuelos 2-0. IBB_off Bleier (Marisnick). HBP_Garrett 2 (Gamel,Newman), Crowe (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.

T_4:13. A_13,612 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.