Sports News

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 4:49 pm
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
2
6
1
6
16

Newman 2b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.267

Hayes 3b
3
0
1
0
2
1
.251

Chavis 1b
4
0
0
0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 2 6 1 6 16
Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .251
Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
c-VanMeter ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Tsutsugo dh 5 2 1 0 0 3 .182
Castillo rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209
1-Suwinski pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Gamel lf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .249
Marisnick cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .222
Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 1 3 .212
Delay c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .292
a-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Perez c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .150
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 9 3 5 4
Berti 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Wendle 2b-ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .279
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Cooper 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Aguilar 1b-3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .248
García dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Anderson 3b-2b 4 0 1 2 1 0 .253
Fortes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
De La Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Williams lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Hamilton cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .143
b-Sánchez ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .205
Pittsburgh 000 000 010 01_2 6 0
Miami 000 010 000 02_3 9 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Delay in the 7th. b-walked for Hamilton in the 8th. c-lined out for Chavis in the 10th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 8th.

E_Anderson (8). LOB_Pittsburgh 12, Miami 10. 2B_Castillo (9), Gamel (10), Wendle (9). 3B_Hayes (3), Anderson (1). RBIs_Gamel (22), Wendle (16), Anderson 2 (12). SB_Berti (28), Newman (2). CS_Cruz 2 (3), Williams (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 7 (Chavis, Tsutsugo 2, Perez, Marisnick, Cruz, Gamel); Miami 4 (Sánchez, Aguilar 2, Rojas). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 15; Miami 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Marisnick, Hayes, Suwinski, Rojas, Wendle. GIDP_García.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Newman, Chavis; Hayes, Perez, Chavis).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson 6 2-3 4 1 1 3 2 100 4.09
De Jong 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 33 2.12
Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 20 4.12
Bañuelos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 24 12.27
Crowe, L, 3-6, BS, 2-6 0 2 2 1 0 0 5 3.38
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garrett 6 2 0 0 2 11 102 3.70
Bass, H, 15 1 2 0 0 1 1 15 1.40
Okert, BS, 0-3 1 1 1 0 0 2 25 2.35
Scott 1 0 0 0 2 0 15 4.06
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.24
Bleier, W, 2-1 1 1 1 0 1 1 15 4.26

Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 1-0, Bañuelos 2-0. IBB_off Bleier (Marisnick). HBP_Garrett 2 (Gamel,Newman), Crowe (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.

T_4:13. A_13,612 (36,742).

Top Stories