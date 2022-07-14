Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh
Miami
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
2
6
1
Totals
36
3
9
3
Newman 2b
3
0
0
0
Berti 2b
0
0
0
0
Hayes 3b
3
0
1
0
Wendle...
E_Anderson (8). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Miami 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 12, Miami 10. 2B_Castillo (9), Gamel (10), Wendle (9). 3B_Hayes (3), Anderson (1). SB_Berti (28), Newman (2).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|De Jong
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Underwood Jr.
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bañuelos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crowe L,3-6 BS,2-6
|0
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garrett
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Bass H,15
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Okert BS,0-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bleier W,2-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
Crowe pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.
HBP_Garrett 2 (Gamel,Newman), Crowe (Anderson).
Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.
T_4:13. A_13,612 (36,742).
