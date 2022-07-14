Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh Miami ab

Pittsburgh Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 2 6 1 Totals 36 3 9 3 Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 Berti 2b 0 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0 Wendle 2b-ss 3 0 2 1 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 VanMeter ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 1 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 5 2 1 0 Aguilar 1b-3b 4 1 1 0 Castillo rf 4 0 1 0 García dh 5 1 1 0 Suwinski pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Anderson 3b-2b 4 0 1 2 Gamel lf-rf 4 0 1 1 Fortes c 4 0 1 0 Marisnick cf 4 0 1 0 De La Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 Williams lf 4 0 1 0 Delay c 2 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 2 1 1 0 Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 Sánchez ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Perez c 1 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 000 010 01 — 2 Miami 000 010 000 02 — 3

E_Anderson (8). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Miami 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 12, Miami 10. 2B_Castillo (9), Gamel (10), Wendle (9). 3B_Hayes (3), Anderson (1). SB_Berti (28), Newman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Thompson 6 2-3 4 1 1 3 2 De Jong 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Bañuelos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Crowe L,3-6 BS,2-6 0 2 2 1 0 0

Miami Garrett 6 2 0 0 2 11 Bass H,15 1 2 0 0 1 1 Okert BS,0-3 1 1 1 0 0 2 Scott 1 0 0 0 2 0 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bleier W,2-1 1 1 1 0 1 1

Crowe pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Garrett 2 (Gamel,Newman), Crowe (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.

T_4:13. A_13,612 (36,742).

