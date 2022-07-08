Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
5
10
5
1
3
Wendle 3b
4
0
0
1
0
0
.277
Berti 2b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.257
Cooper 1b
4
1
1
2
|Miami
|010
|010
|021_5
|10
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|010_2
|5
|0
a-walked for Do.Smith in the 8th.
1-ran for Davis in the 8th. 2-ran for García in the 9th.
E_Rojas (6). LOB_Miami 5, New York 10. 2B_De La Cruz 3 (9), Berti (9), Canha (7), Marte (18), McNeil (19). HR_Cooper (7), off Dr.Smith; Nimmo (8), off López; Lindor (14), off Okert. RBIs_De La Cruz (18), Wendle (14), Cooper 2 (40), Stallings (22), Nimmo (32), Lindor (58). SB_Hamilton (2). SF_Wendle. S_Stallings.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Berti, Wendle, Stallings 2); New York 5 (Nido, Escobar 3, Alonso). RISP_Miami 4 for 11; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Stallings, Rojas 2, Lindor. GIDP_Stallings, Marte.
DP_Miami 1 (Wendle, Berti, Cooper); New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 6-4
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|93
|2.91
|Floro, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.71
|Bass, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.56
|Okert, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|2.60
|Scott, S, 11-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|4.24
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, L, 6-6
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|99
|3.94
|Dr.Smith
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|3.06
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|4.67
Inherited runners-scored_Dr.Smith 1-0. HBP_López (Canha), Okert (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:37. A_25,208 (41,922).
