Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 10 5 1 3 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .277 Berti 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Cooper 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .307 Aguilar dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .246 Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 García rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .229 2-Hamilton pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 De La Cruz lf-rf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .231 Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257 Stallings c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .191

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 5 9 Nimmo cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .277 Marte rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .240 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 McNeil 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .317 Canha lf 1 0 1 0 2 0 .277 Do.Smith dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .216 a-Davis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .253 1-Inciarte pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Nido c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .211

Miami 010 010 021_5 10 1 New York 001 000 010_2 5 0

a-walked for Do.Smith in the 8th.

1-ran for Davis in the 8th. 2-ran for García in the 9th.

E_Rojas (6). LOB_Miami 5, New York 10. 2B_De La Cruz 3 (9), Berti (9), Canha (7), Marte (18), McNeil (19). HR_Cooper (7), off Dr.Smith; Nimmo (8), off López; Lindor (14), off Okert. RBIs_De La Cruz (18), Wendle (14), Cooper 2 (40), Stallings (22), Nimmo (32), Lindor (58). SB_Hamilton (2). SF_Wendle. S_Stallings.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Berti, Wendle, Stallings 2); New York 5 (Nido, Escobar 3, Alonso). RISP_Miami 4 for 11; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Stallings, Rojas 2, Lindor. GIDP_Stallings, Marte.

DP_Miami 1 (Wendle, Berti, Cooper); New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, W, 6-4 5 4 1 1 1 5 93 2.91 Floro, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.71 Bass, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.56 Okert, H, 12 1 1 1 1 2 1 26 2.60 Scott, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 1 0 22 4.24

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, L, 6-6 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 3 99 3.94 Dr.Smith 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 30 3.06 Rodríguez 1 1 1 1 1 0 22 4.67

Inherited runners-scored_Dr.Smith 1-0. HBP_López (Canha), Okert (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:37. A_25,208 (41,922).

