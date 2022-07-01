Miami 6, Washington 3

Miami

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 12 6 3 7 Berti lf-2b 3 1 0 2 1 0 .276 Wendle 2b-ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .293 Cooper 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .321 Aguilar dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .251 A.García rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .227 Sánchez cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .217 Anderson 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .276 Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248 De La Cruz lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .197

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 2 3 7 Thomas lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Soto rf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .225 Bell 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .321 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Ruiz c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .255 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262 L.García ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .327 Robles cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Adrianza lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .184

Miami 003 012 000_6 12 0 Washington 000 102 000_3 5 1

E_R.Garrett (1). LOB_Miami 9, Washington 4. 2B_Cooper 2 (19), Rojas (8), Bell (16), Soto (16). HR_Anderson (3), off Gray; Ruiz (3), off Floro. RBIs_Anderson 2 (8), Wendle (12), Cooper (36), Berti 2 (16), Ruiz 2 (19). SB_Berti 2 (24), Rojas (5), L.García (1). SF_Berti.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Anderson, Aguilar 2); Washington 3 (Cruz, Thomas 2). RISP_Miami 3 for 11; Washington 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Aguilar, Cruz. GIDP_Cruz.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Wendle, Cooper).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rogers, W, 4-6 5 2 1 1 3 4 76 5.56 Floro 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 5.50 Bass, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.69 Okert, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.19 Scott, S, 8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.20

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 6-5 5 2-3 10 6 6 2 6 95 4.22 Ramírez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 4.11 R.Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.50 Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:05. A_23,794 (41,339).

