Miami 6, Washington 3

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 9:30 pm
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 12 6 3 7
Berti lf-2b 3 1 0 2 1 0 .276
Wendle 2b-ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .293
Cooper 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .321
Aguilar dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .251
A.García rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .227
Sánchez cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .217
Anderson 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .276
Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248
De La Cruz lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 2 3 7
Thomas lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Soto rf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .225
Bell 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .321
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Ruiz c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .255
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262
L.García ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .327
Robles cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Adrianza lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .184
Miami 003 012 000_6 12 0
Washington 000 102 000_3 5 1

E_R.Garrett (1). LOB_Miami 9, Washington 4. 2B_Cooper 2 (19), Rojas (8), Bell (16), Soto (16). HR_Anderson (3), off Gray; Ruiz (3), off Floro. RBIs_Anderson 2 (8), Wendle (12), Cooper (36), Berti 2 (16), Ruiz 2 (19). SB_Berti 2 (24), Rojas (5), L.García (1). SF_Berti.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Anderson, Aguilar 2); Washington 3 (Cruz, Thomas 2). RISP_Miami 3 for 11; Washington 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Aguilar, Cruz. GIDP_Cruz.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Wendle, Cooper).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rogers, W, 4-6 5 2 1 1 3 4 76 5.56
Floro 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 5.50
Bass, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.69
Okert, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.19
Scott, S, 8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.20
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 6-5 5 2-3 10 6 6 2 6 95 4.22
Ramírez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 4.11
R.Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.50
Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:05. A_23,794 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories