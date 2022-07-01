Miami 6, Washington 3

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
6
12
6
3
7
Berti lf-2b
3
1
0
2
1
0
.276
Wendle 2b-ss
4
1
2
1
1
0
.293
Cooper 1b
5
0
3
1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|2
|3
|7
|
|Thomas lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|L.García ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Adrianza lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|Miami
|003
|012
|000_6
|12
|0
|Washington
|000
|102
|000_3
|5
|1
E_R.Garrett (1). LOB_Miami 9, Washington 4. 2B_Cooper 2 (19), Rojas (8), Bell (16), Soto (16). HR_Anderson (3), off Gray; Ruiz (3), off Floro. RBIs_Anderson 2 (8), Wendle (12), Cooper (36), Berti 2 (16), Ruiz 2 (19). SB_Berti 2 (24), Rojas (5), L.García (1). SF_Berti.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Anderson, Aguilar 2); Washington 3 (Cruz, Thomas 2). RISP_Miami 3 for 11; Washington 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Aguilar, Cruz. GIDP_Cruz.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Wendle, Cooper).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, W, 4-6
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|76
|5.56
|Floro
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|5.50
|Bass, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.69
|Okert, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.19
|Scott, S, 8-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.20
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 6-5
|5
|2-3
|10
|6
|6
|2
|6
|95
|4.22
|Ramírez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.11
|R.Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.50
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:05. A_23,794 (41,339).
