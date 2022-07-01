Miami 6, Washington 3

Miami Washington ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

38

6

12

6 Totals

31

3

5

2 Berti lf-2b

3

1

0

2 Thomas lf-cf

4

0

0

0 Wendle 2b-ss

4

1

2

1 Soto... READ MORE

Miami Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 6 12 6 Totals 31 3 5 2 Berti lf-2b 3 1 0 2 Thomas lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Wendle 2b-ss 4 1 2 1 Soto rf 3 2 1 0 Cooper 1b 5 0 3 1 Bell 1b 4 0 2 0 Aguilar dh 5 0 1 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 A.García rf 5 1 1 0 Ruiz c 4 1 1 2 Sánchez cf 4 1 1 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 4 1 2 2 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 L.García ss 3 0 1 0 De La Cruz lf 0 0 0 0 Robles cf 1 0 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 0 0 Adrianza lf 1 0 0 0

Miami 003 012 000 — 6 Washington 000 102 000 — 3

E_R.Garrett (1). DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 9, Washington 4. 2B_Cooper 2 (19), Rojas (8), Bell (16), Soto (16). HR_Anderson (3), Ruiz (3). SB_Berti 2 (24), Rojas (5), L.García (1). SF_Berti (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Rogers W,4-6 5 2 1 1 3 4 Floro 1 2 2 2 0 0 Bass H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1 Okert H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Scott S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

Washington Gray L,6-5 5 2-3 10 6 6 2 6 Ramírez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 R.Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0 Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:05. A_23,794 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.