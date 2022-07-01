Trending:
Miami 6, Washington 3

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 9:31 pm
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 12 6 Totals 31 3 5 2
Berti lf-2b 3 1 0 2 Thomas lf-cf 4 0 0 0
Wendle 2b-ss 4 1 2 1 Soto rf 3 2 1 0
Cooper 1b 5 0 3 1 Bell 1b 4 0 2 0
Aguilar dh 5 0 1 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
A.García rf 5 1 1 0 Ruiz c 4 1 1 2
Sánchez cf 4 1 1 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Anderson 3b 4 1 2 2 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0
Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 L.García ss 3 0 1 0
De La Cruz lf 0 0 0 0 Robles cf 1 0 0 0
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 Adrianza lf 1 0 0 0
Miami 003 012 000 6
Washington 000 102 000 3

E_R.Garrett (1). DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 9, Washington 4. 2B_Cooper 2 (19), Rojas (8), Bell (16), Soto (16). HR_Anderson (3), Ruiz (3). SB_Berti 2 (24), Rojas (5), L.García (1). SF_Berti (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Rogers W,4-6 5 2 1 1 3 4
Floro 1 2 2 2 0 0
Bass H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1
Okert H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Scott S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Gray L,6-5 5 2-3 10 6 6 2 6
Ramírez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
R.Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0
Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:05. A_23,794 (41,339).

