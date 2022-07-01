Miami 6, Washington 3

Miami
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
38
6
12
6
Totals
31
3
5
2
Berti lf-2b
3
1
0
2
Thomas lf-cf
4
0
0
0
Wendle 2b-ss
4
1
2
1
Soto...
|Miami
|003
|012
|000
|—
|6
|Washington
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
E_R.Garrett (1). DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 9, Washington 4. 2B_Cooper 2 (19), Rojas (8), Bell (16), Soto (16). HR_Anderson (3), Ruiz (3). SB_Berti 2 (24), Rojas (5), L.García (1). SF_Berti (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers W,4-6
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Floro
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Bass H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Okert H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scott S,8-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,6-5
|5
|2-3
|10
|6
|6
|2
|6
|Ramírez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R.Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:05. A_23,794 (41,339).
