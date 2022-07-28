On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Miami 7, Cincinnati 6

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 4:36 pm
1 min read
      

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 10 7 3 9
Wendle 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .296
Aguilar dh 4 1 3 4 0 1 .251
Bleday cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .182
García rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
L.Díaz 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .211
Rojas ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .242
De La Cruz lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213
a-Sánchez ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .207
Williams 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .243
Stallings c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .201
1-Fortes pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .259
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 11 6 2 7
India 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .235
Drury 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .271
Pham lf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .245
Votto dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Solano 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .330
Reynolds ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264
Senzel cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Naquin rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .246
b-K.Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Kolozsvary c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .176
c-Fairchild ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .080
Miami 002 100 103_7 10 0
Cincinnati 100 211 001_6 11 0

a-homered for De La Cruz in the 9th. b-grounded out for Naquin in the 9th. c-struck out for Kolozsvary in the 9th.

1-ran for Stallings in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 5, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Stallings (5), Aguilar (15), Wendle (12), Drury (21), Pham (11), Kolozsvary (2). HR_Aguilar (12), off Ashcraft; Sánchez (12), off Strickland; Naquin (7), off Okert. RBIs_Aguilar 4 (43), Rojas (24), Sánchez (32), Wendle (21), Pham 2 (39), Naquin 2 (33), Kolozsvary (3), Solano (13). CS_Wendle (1). SF_Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Bleday); Cincinnati 3 (Reynolds, India, Votto). RISP_Miami 3 for 5; Cincinnati 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Wendle, Naquin. GIDP_Rojas, Reynolds.

DP_Miami 1 (Williams, L.Díaz); Cincinnati 1 (India, Reynolds, Drury).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castano 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 23 4.04
Brigham 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 44 4.91
Bleier, BS, 0-3 1 4 1 1 0 0 30 4.03
Okert 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 20 2.29
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.44
Pop, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.00
Scott, S, 14-18 1 1 1 1 2 2 30 4.43
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ashcraft 6 2-3 8 4 3 2 6 100 4.64
A.Díaz, H, 11 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.91
Strickland, L, 2-3, BS, 6-9 0 1 3 3 1 0 16 5.70
B.Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Brigham 2-0, Bleier 2-2, Okert 2-0, A.Díaz 1-0, B.Farmer 2-2. HBP_Castano (Votto), Strickland (Stallings). WP_Bleier(2). PB_Kolozsvary (2).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:40. A_14,506 (42,319).

Top Stories