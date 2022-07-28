Miami 7, Cincinnati 6

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
7
10
7
3
9
Wendle 3b
5
1
2
1
0
0
.296
Aguilar dh
4
1
3
4
0
1
.251
Bleday cf
5
0
0
0
|Miami
|002
|100
|103_7
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|211
|001_6
|11
|0
a-homered for De La Cruz in the 9th. b-grounded out for Naquin in the 9th. c-struck out for Kolozsvary in the 9th.
1-ran for Stallings in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 5, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Stallings (5), Aguilar (15), Wendle (12), Drury (21), Pham (11), Kolozsvary (2). HR_Aguilar (12), off Ashcraft; Sánchez (12), off Strickland; Naquin (7), off Okert. RBIs_Aguilar 4 (43), Rojas (24), Sánchez (32), Wendle (21), Pham 2 (39), Naquin 2 (33), Kolozsvary (3), Solano (13). CS_Wendle (1). SF_Aguilar.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Bleday); Cincinnati 3 (Reynolds, India, Votto). RISP_Miami 3 for 5; Cincinnati 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Wendle, Naquin. GIDP_Rojas, Reynolds.
DP_Miami 1 (Williams, L.Díaz); Cincinnati 1 (India, Reynolds, Drury).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castano
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|4.04
|Brigham
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|44
|4.91
|Bleier, BS, 0-3
|1
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|4.03
|Okert
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.29
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.44
|Pop, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.00
|Scott, S, 14-18
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|30
|4.43
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|6
|2-3
|8
|4
|3
|2
|6
|100
|4.64
|A.Díaz, H, 11
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.91
|Strickland, L, 2-3, BS, 6-9
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|16
|5.70
|B.Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Brigham 2-0, Bleier 2-2, Okert 2-0, A.Díaz 1-0, B.Farmer 2-2. HBP_Castano (Votto), Strickland (Stallings). WP_Bleier(2). PB_Kolozsvary (2).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:40. A_14,506 (42,319).
