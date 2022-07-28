Miami 7, Cincinnati 6

Miami
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|Wendle 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bleday cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Díaz 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Solano 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reynolds ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Williams 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kolozsvary c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fortes pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fairchild ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|002
|100
|103
|—
|7
|Cincinnati
|100
|211
|001
|—
|6
DP_Miami 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Miami 5, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Stallings (5), Aguilar (15), Wendle (12), Drury (21), Pham (11), Kolozsvary (2). HR_Aguilar (12), Sánchez (12), Naquin (7). SF_Aguilar (5).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castano
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brigham
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Bleier BS,0-3
|1
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Okert
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pop W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scott S,14-18
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ashcraft
|6
|2-3
|8
|4
|3
|2
|6
|A.Díaz H,11
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strickland L,2-3 BS,6-9
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|B.Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bleier pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Strickland pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Castano (Votto), Strickland (Stallings). WP_Bleier(2).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:40. A_14,506 (42,319).
