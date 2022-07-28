Miami 7, Cincinnati 6

Miami Cincinnati ab

Miami Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 10 7 Totals 37 6 11 6 Wendle 3b 5 1 2 1 India 2b 4 1 0 0 Aguilar dh 4 1 3 4 Drury 1b 4 1 2 0 Bleday cf 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 5 1 3 2 García rf 4 0 0 0 Votto dh 4 0 1 0 L.Díaz 1b 2 1 1 0 Solano 3b 4 0 1 1 Rojas ss 4 0 1 1 Reynolds ss 4 1 1 0 De La Cruz lf 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 1 1 0 Sánchez ph-lf 1 1 1 1 Naquin rf 3 1 1 2 Williams 2b 3 1 0 0 K.Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 1 2 0 Kolozsvary c 3 0 1 1 Fortes pr-c 0 1 0 0 Fairchild ph 1 0 0 0

Miami 002 100 103 — 7 Cincinnati 100 211 001 — 6

DP_Miami 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Miami 5, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Stallings (5), Aguilar (15), Wendle (12), Drury (21), Pham (11), Kolozsvary (2). HR_Aguilar (12), Sánchez (12), Naquin (7). SF_Aguilar (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Castano 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Brigham 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 Bleier BS,0-3 1 4 1 1 0 0 Okert 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pop W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Scott S,14-18 1 1 1 1 2 2

Cincinnati Ashcraft 6 2-3 8 4 3 2 6 A.Díaz H,11 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Strickland L,2-3 BS,6-9 0 1 3 3 1 0 B.Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 1

Bleier pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Strickland pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Castano (Votto), Strickland (Stallings). WP_Bleier(2).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:40. A_14,506 (42,319).

