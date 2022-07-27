Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

Minnesota

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 7 4 2 15 Arraez 1b-2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Urshela ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Buxton dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .216 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Sanó 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .088 Miranda 3b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .281 Kirilloff rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Garlick lf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .277 Gordon cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .255 Sánchez c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .215 a-Hamilton ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 10 8 10 10 6 Yelich lf 2 2 1 1 3 0 .254 Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .215 Tellez 1b 4 2 2 6 1 0 .230 McCutchen dh 3 0 1 0 2 0 .258 Renfroe rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Wong 2b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .243 Urías 3b 2 2 1 2 2 0 .236 Caratini c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .230 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227

Minnesota 030 000 100_4 7 0 Milwaukee 300 520 00x_10 8 1

a-struck out for Sánchez in the 7th.

E_Renfroe (2). LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Garlick (2), Gordon (10), Wong (13). HR_Miranda (9), off Burnes; Garlick (8), off McGee; Tellez (19), off Archer; Tellez (20), off Cotton; Urías (12), off Cano. RBIs_Miranda (37), Gordon (14), Sánchez (40), Garlick (17), Tellez 6 (64), Yelich (34), Adames (54), Urías 2 (37). SB_Sánchez (2). SF_Adames.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Correa, Arraez); Milwaukee 4 (Wong, Yelich, Adames, Renfroe). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 7; Milwaukee 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Caratini, McCutchen, Adames, Tellez. GIDP_Wong.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Correa, Polanco).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer, L, 2-5 3 3 6 6 6 2 78 4.04 Cotton 1 1 2 2 1 1 33 3.16 Cano 2 3 2 2 2 2 46 9.22 Megill 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.11 Moran 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 2.21

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes, W, 8-4 6 5 3 3 0 11 102 2.31 McGee 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 6.66 Gustave 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.10 Strzelecki 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Cotton 3-3. WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:27. A_35,914 (41,900).

