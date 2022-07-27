On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022
1 min read
      

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
4
7
4
2
15

Arraez 1b-2b
5
0
0
0
0
2
.333

Correa ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.274

Urshela ss
0
0
0
0

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 7 4 2 15
Arraez 1b-2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Urshela ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Buxton dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .216
Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Sanó 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .088
Miranda 3b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .281
Kirilloff rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257
Garlick lf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .277
Gordon cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .255
Sánchez c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .215
a-Hamilton ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 10 8 10 10 6
Yelich lf 2 2 1 1 3 0 .254
Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .215
Tellez 1b 4 2 2 6 1 0 .230
McCutchen dh 3 0 1 0 2 0 .258
Renfroe rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Wong 2b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .243
Urías 3b 2 2 1 2 2 0 .236
Caratini c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .230
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227
Minnesota 030 000 100_4 7 0
Milwaukee 300 520 00x_10 8 1

a-struck out for Sánchez in the 7th.

E_Renfroe (2). LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Garlick (2), Gordon (10), Wong (13). HR_Miranda (9), off Burnes; Garlick (8), off McGee; Tellez (19), off Archer; Tellez (20), off Cotton; Urías (12), off Cano. RBIs_Miranda (37), Gordon (14), Sánchez (40), Garlick (17), Tellez 6 (64), Yelich (34), Adames (54), Urías 2 (37). SB_Sánchez (2). SF_Adames.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Correa, Arraez); Milwaukee 4 (Wong, Yelich, Adames, Renfroe). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 7; Milwaukee 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Caratini, McCutchen, Adames, Tellez. GIDP_Wong.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Correa, Polanco).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer, L, 2-5 3 3 6 6 6 2 78 4.04
Cotton 1 1 2 2 1 1 33 3.16
Cano 2 3 2 2 2 2 46 9.22
Megill 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.11
Moran 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 2.21
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes, W, 8-4 6 5 3 3 0 11 102 2.31
McGee 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 6.66
Gustave 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.10
Strzelecki 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Cotton 3-3. WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:27. A_35,914 (41,900).

