Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
4
7
4
2
15
Arraez 1b-2b
5
0
0
0
0
2
.333
Correa ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.274
Urshela ss
0
0
0
0
READ MORE
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|2
|15
|
|Arraez 1b-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Urshela ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Sanó 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Miranda 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Kirilloff rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Garlick lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Gordon cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|a-Hamilton ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|10
|8
|10
|10
|6
|
|Yelich lf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.254
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|.230
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Wong 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Urías 3b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.236
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Minnesota
|030
|000
|100_4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|300
|520
|00x_10
|8
|1
a-struck out for Sánchez in the 7th.
E_Renfroe (2). LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Garlick (2), Gordon (10), Wong (13). HR_Miranda (9), off Burnes; Garlick (8), off McGee; Tellez (19), off Archer; Tellez (20), off Cotton; Urías (12), off Cano. RBIs_Miranda (37), Gordon (14), Sánchez (40), Garlick (17), Tellez 6 (64), Yelich (34), Adames (54), Urías 2 (37). SB_Sánchez (2). SF_Adames.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Correa, Arraez); Milwaukee 4 (Wong, Yelich, Adames, Renfroe). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 7; Milwaukee 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Caratini, McCutchen, Adames, Tellez. GIDP_Wong.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Correa, Polanco).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, L, 2-5
|3
|
|3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|78
|4.04
|Cotton
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|33
|3.16
|Cano
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|46
|9.22
|Megill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.11
|Moran
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.21
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 8-4
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|11
|102
|2.31
|McGee
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|6.66
|Gustave
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.10
|Strzelecki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Cotton 3-3. WP_Archer.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:27. A_35,914 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.