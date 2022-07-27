Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

Minnesota
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
4
7
4
Totals
30
10
8
10
Arraez 1b-2b
5
0
0
0
Yelich lf
2
2
1
1
Correa ss
4
0
0
0
Adames...
E_Renfroe (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Garlick (2), Gordon (10), Wong (13). HR_Miranda (9), Garlick (8), Tellez 2 (20), Urías (12). SB_Sánchez (2). SF_Adames (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Archer L,2-5
|3
|
|3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|Cotton
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Cano
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Megill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moran
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes W,8-4
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|11
|McGee
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Gustave
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strzelecki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Archer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
WP_Archer.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:27. A_35,914 (41,900).
