Sports News

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 5:53 pm
Minnesota

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
4
7
4

Totals
30
10
8
10

Arraez 1b-2b
5
0
0
0

Yelich lf
2
2
1
1

Correa ss
4
0
0
0

Adames...

Minnesota Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 30 10 8 10
Arraez 1b-2b 5 0 0 0 Yelich lf 2 2 1 1
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 1
Urshela ss 0 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 2 2 6
Buxton dh 4 0 0 0 McCutchen dh 3 0 1 0
Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 5 0 0 0
Sanó 1b 1 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 2 1 0
Miranda 3b 4 1 3 1 Urías 3b 2 2 1 2
Kirilloff rf 4 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 1 0 0
Garlick lf 3 2 2 1 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Gordon cf 3 1 1 1
Sánchez c 2 0 1 1
Hamilton ph-c 2 0 0 0
Minnesota 030 000 100 4
Milwaukee 300 520 00x 10

E_Renfroe (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Garlick (2), Gordon (10), Wong (13). HR_Miranda (9), Garlick (8), Tellez 2 (20), Urías (12). SB_Sánchez (2). SF_Adames (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Archer L,2-5 3 3 6 6 6 2
Cotton 1 1 2 2 1 1
Cano 2 3 2 2 2 2
Megill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moran 1 1 0 0 1 0
Milwaukee
Burnes W,8-4 6 5 3 3 0 11
McGee 1 1 1 1 1 1
Gustave 1 1 0 0 0 2
Strzelecki 1 0 0 0 1 1

Archer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:27. A_35,914 (41,900).

Top Stories