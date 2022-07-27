Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

Minnesota Milwaukee ab

Minnesota Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 30 10 8 10 Arraez 1b-2b 5 0 0 0 Yelich lf 2 2 1 1 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 1 Urshela ss 0 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 2 2 6 Buxton dh 4 0 0 0 McCutchen dh 3 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 5 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 1 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 2 1 0 Miranda 3b 4 1 3 1 Urías 3b 2 2 1 2 Kirilloff rf 4 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 1 0 0 Garlick lf 3 2 2 1 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Gordon cf 3 1 1 1 Sánchez c 2 0 1 1 Hamilton ph-c 2 0 0 0

Minnesota 030 000 100 — 4 Milwaukee 300 520 00x — 10

E_Renfroe (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Garlick (2), Gordon (10), Wong (13). HR_Miranda (9), Garlick (8), Tellez 2 (20), Urías (12). SB_Sánchez (2). SF_Adames (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Archer L,2-5 3 3 6 6 6 2 Cotton 1 1 2 2 1 1 Cano 2 3 2 2 2 2 Megill 1 0 0 0 0 1 Moran 1 1 0 0 1 0

Milwaukee Burnes W,8-4 6 5 3 3 0 11 McGee 1 1 1 1 1 1 Gustave 1 1 0 0 0 2 Strzelecki 1 0 0 0 1 1

Archer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:27. A_35,914 (41,900).

