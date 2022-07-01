Milwaukee 19, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
44
19
16
18
7
2
Yelich lf
3
2
1
1
2
1
.255
Caratini 1b
1
1
1
1
0
0
.248
Adames ss
6
3
2
4
|Milwaukee
|070
|200
|082_19
|16
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|010_2
|3
|1
a-doubled for Wong in the 8th.
E_Hiura (3), Cruz (2). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Wong (11), Tellez (17), Urías (6), Brosseau (3), McCutchen (12), Madris (5), Cruz (4). HR_Urías (9), off Contreras; Hiura (7), off Contreras; Tellez (16), off Contreras; Adames (16), off Vieaux; Taylor (9), off VanMeter. RBIs_Wong (19), Urías 2 (26), Hiura (15), Tellez 5 (53), Yelich (29), Adames 4 (45), Brosseau 3 (13), Taylor (32), Cruz (11). SB_Davis (2), Adames (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Davis, McCutchen, Hiura, Urías); Pittsburgh 5 (Suwinski, VanMeter, Park, Hayes, Marcano). RISP_Milwaukee 7 for 16; Pittsburgh 0 for 10.
Runners moved up_Brosseau. GIDP_Vogelbach.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 7-4
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|100
|2.36
|Kelley
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|52
|6.63
|Brosseau
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras, L, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|2
|1
|52
|4.09
|Brice
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|38
|4.91
|Fletcher
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|6.94
|Vieaux
|1
|
|6
|8
|7
|3
|1
|56
|14.40
|VanMeter
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|18.00
HBP_Burnes (Suwinski). WP_Burnes, Fletcher. PB_Perez (1).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:34. A_20,409 (38,747).
