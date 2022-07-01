On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Milwaukee 19, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 10:55 pm
1 min read
      

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 19 16 18 7 2
Yelich lf 3 2 1 1 2 1 .255
Caratini 1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .248
Adames ss 6 3 2 4 0 0 .215
Tellez 1b 5 2 2 5 0 0 .247
Taylor lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .228
McCutchen rf 6 2 3 0 0 0 .258
Wong 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .233
a-Brosseau ph-3b-p 2 0 1 3 0 0 .289
Urías 3b-2b-3b 4 2 2 2 2 0 .223
Narváez c 4 1 0 0 1 0 .257
Hiura dh-2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .217
Davis cf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .227
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 3 1 7 8
Hayes 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .255
Castillo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Reynolds cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Park 3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .220
Madris rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .310
Vogelbach dh-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223
VanMeter 1b-p 2 0 0 0 2 0 .209
Cruz ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .217
Suwinski lf-cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .214
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Marcano 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Milwaukee 070 200 082_19 16 1
Pittsburgh 000 001 010_2 3 1

a-doubled for Wong in the 8th.

E_Hiura (3), Cruz (2). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Wong (11), Tellez (17), Urías (6), Brosseau (3), McCutchen (12), Madris (5), Cruz (4). HR_Urías (9), off Contreras; Hiura (7), off Contreras; Tellez (16), off Contreras; Adames (16), off Vieaux; Taylor (9), off VanMeter. RBIs_Wong (19), Urías 2 (26), Hiura (15), Tellez 5 (53), Yelich (29), Adames 4 (45), Brosseau 3 (13), Taylor (32), Cruz (11). SB_Davis (2), Adames (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Davis, McCutchen, Hiura, Urías); Pittsburgh 5 (Suwinski, VanMeter, Park, Hayes, Marcano). RISP_Milwaukee 7 for 16; Pittsburgh 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Brosseau. GIDP_Vogelbach.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Adames, Tellez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes, W, 7-4 6 1 1 1 4 5 100 2.36
Kelley 2 2 1 1 3 3 52 6.63
Brosseau 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Contreras, L, 2-2 1 2-3 5 7 7 2 1 52 4.09
Brice 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 38 4.91
Fletcher 3 0 0 0 1 0 40 6.94
Vieaux 1 6 8 7 3 1 56 14.40
VanMeter 1 3 2 2 0 0 18 18.00

HBP_Burnes (Suwinski). WP_Burnes, Fletcher. PB_Perez (1).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:34. A_20,409 (38,747).

Top Stories