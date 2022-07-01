On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee 19, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 10:55 pm
< a min read
      

Milwaukee

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
44
19
16
18

Totals
30
2
3
1

Yelich lf
3
2
1
1

Hayes 3b
3
1
0
0

Caratini 1b
1
1
1
1

Castillo...

READ MORE

Milwaukee Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 19 16 18 Totals 30 2 3 1
Yelich lf 3 2 1 1 Hayes 3b 3 1 0 0
Caratini 1b 1 1 1 1 Castillo 2b 1 0 0 0
Adames ss 6 3 2 4 Reynolds cf 2 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 5 2 2 5 Park 3b 1 1 0 0
Taylor lf 1 1 1 0 Madris rf 3 0 1 0
McCutchen rf 6 2 3 0 Vogelbach dh-1b 4 0 1 0
Wong 2b 4 1 1 1 VanMeter 1b-p 2 0 0 0
Brosseau ph-3b 2 0 1 3 Cruz ss 4 0 1 1
Urías 3b-2b 4 2 2 2 Suwinski lf-cf 2 0 0 0
Narváez c 4 1 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0
Hiura dh-2b 5 2 2 1 Marcano 2b-lf 4 0 0 0
Davis cf 3 2 0 0
Milwaukee 070 200 082 19
Pittsburgh 000 001 010 2

E_Hiura (3), Cruz (2). DP_Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Wong (11), Tellez (17), Urías (6), Brosseau (3), McCutchen (12), Madris (5), Cruz (4). HR_Urías (9), Hiura (7), Tellez (16), Adames (16), Taylor (9). SB_Davis (2), Adames (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Burnes W,7-4 6 1 1 1 4 5
Kelley 2 2 1 1 3 3
Brosseau 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Contreras L,2-2 1 2-3 5 7 7 2 1
Brice 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Fletcher 3 0 0 0 1 0
Vieaux 1 6 8 7 3 1
VanMeter 1 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_Burnes (Suwinski). WP_Burnes, Fletcher.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:34. A_20,409 (38,747).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 2022 Procurement Playbook - HUD -...
7|8 Public and Private Working Together to...
7|8 Using Google Cloud to Better Coordinate...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories