Milwaukee 19, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
44
19
16
18
Totals
30
2
3
1
Yelich lf
3
2
1
1
Hayes 3b
3
1
0
0
Caratini 1b
1
1
1
1
Castillo...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|070
|200
|082
|—
|19
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
E_Hiura (3), Cruz (2). DP_Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Wong (11), Tellez (17), Urías (6), Brosseau (3), McCutchen (12), Madris (5), Cruz (4). HR_Urías (9), Hiura (7), Tellez (16), Adames (16), Taylor (9). SB_Davis (2), Adames (2).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes W,7-4
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Kelley
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Brosseau
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Contreras L,2-2
|1
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|2
|1
|Brice
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Fletcher
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vieaux
|1
|
|6
|8
|7
|3
|1
|VanMeter
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_Burnes (Suwinski). WP_Burnes, Fletcher.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:34. A_20,409 (38,747).
