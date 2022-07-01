Milwaukee 19, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee Pittsburgh ab

Milwaukee Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 44 19 16 18 Totals 30 2 3 1 Yelich lf 3 2 1 1 Hayes 3b 3 1 0 0 Caratini 1b 1 1 1 1 Castillo 2b 1 0 0 0 Adames ss 6 3 2 4 Reynolds cf 2 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 5 2 2 5 Park 3b 1 1 0 0 Taylor lf 1 1 1 0 Madris rf 3 0 1 0 McCutchen rf 6 2 3 0 Vogelbach dh-1b 4 0 1 0 Wong 2b 4 1 1 1 VanMeter 1b-p 2 0 0 0 Brosseau ph-3b 2 0 1 3 Cruz ss 4 0 1 1 Urías 3b-2b 4 2 2 2 Suwinski lf-cf 2 0 0 0 Narváez c 4 1 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0 Hiura dh-2b 5 2 2 1 Marcano 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 Davis cf 3 2 0 0

Milwaukee 070 200 082 — 19 Pittsburgh 000 001 010 — 2

E_Hiura (3), Cruz (2). DP_Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Wong (11), Tellez (17), Urías (6), Brosseau (3), McCutchen (12), Madris (5), Cruz (4). HR_Urías (9), Hiura (7), Tellez (16), Adames (16), Taylor (9). SB_Davis (2), Adames (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Burnes W,7-4 6 1 1 1 4 5 Kelley 2 2 1 1 3 3 Brosseau 1 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh Contreras L,2-2 1 2-3 5 7 7 2 1 Brice 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Fletcher 3 0 0 0 1 0 Vieaux 1 6 8 7 3 1 VanMeter 1 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_Burnes (Suwinski). WP_Burnes, Fletcher.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:34. A_20,409 (38,747).

