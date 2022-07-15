Trending:
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2

The Associated Press
July 15, 2022 1:54 am
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 3 13 3 4 11
McCutchen lf 5 0 2 1 0 3 .259
Adames ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .214
Brosseau 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .294
a-Peterson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .243
Caratini c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .246
1-Yelich pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Narváez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Urías 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .227
Tellez 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .231
Severino dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .333
b-Wong ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Davis cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .240
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 4 1 3 13
Wade Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .169
Pederson lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .254
d-Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Belt dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241
e-Ruf ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
González rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .229
Yastrzemski cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .232
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .218
Bart c 1 1 1 0 1 0 .176
c-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Milwaukee 000 101 000 1_3 13 0
San Francisco 002 000 000 0_2 4 0

a-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 6th. b-flied out for Severino in the 8th. c-struck out for Bart in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Pederson in the 8th. e-flied out for Belt in the 8th.

1-ran for Caratini in the 10th.

LOB_Milwaukee 14, San Francisco 6. 2B_Renfroe (10), Bart (3). RBIs_McCutchen (38), Adames (50), Davis (3), Pederson (42). SB_Renfroe (1), Adames (3), Yastrzemski 2 (3). SF_McCutchen.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 10 (Tellez, McCutchen, Caratini 3, Adames 4, Renfroe); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr. 2, Ruf 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 15; San Francisco 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Wong. GIDP_Caratini, González.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Tellez); San Francisco 1 (Wade Jr., Crawford, Wade Jr.).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes 7 1-3 4 2 1 3 10 115 2.14
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 2.06
Gott, W, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.03
Williams, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.77
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodón 5 8 1 1 3 7 99 2.66
Brebbia, BS, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 0 21 2.50
García 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.91
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.41
Doval, L, 3-5 2 2 1 0 1 2 41 3.03

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-0. HBP_Milner (Estrada). WP_Burnes, Rodón. PB_Caratini (2).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_3:52. A_26,994 (41,915).

