Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
41
3
13
3
4
11
McCutchen lf
5
0
2
1
0
3
.259
Adames ss
5
0
1
1
0
2
.214
Brosseau 3b
3
0
1
0
READ MORE
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|3
|13
|3
|4
|11
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.259
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Caratini c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|1-Yelich pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Narváez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Urías 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Severino dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|b-Wong ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Davis cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|4
|1
|3
|13
|
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.169
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|d-Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Belt dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|e-Ruf ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|González rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Bart c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|c-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Milwaukee
|000
|101
|000
|1_3
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|000
|0_2
|4
|0
a-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 6th. b-flied out for Severino in the 8th. c-struck out for Bart in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Pederson in the 8th. e-flied out for Belt in the 8th.
1-ran for Caratini in the 10th.
LOB_Milwaukee 14, San Francisco 6. 2B_Renfroe (10), Bart (3). RBIs_McCutchen (38), Adames (50), Davis (3), Pederson (42). SB_Renfroe (1), Adames (3), Yastrzemski 2 (3). SF_McCutchen.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 10 (Tellez, McCutchen, Caratini 3, Adames 4, Renfroe); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr. 2, Ruf 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 15; San Francisco 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Wong. GIDP_Caratini, González.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Tellez); San Francisco 1 (Wade Jr., Crawford, Wade Jr.).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|7
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|3
|10
|115
|2.14
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.06
|Gott, W, 2-2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.03
|Williams, S, 6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.77
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón
|5
|
|8
|1
|1
|3
|7
|99
|2.66
|Brebbia, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|2.50
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.91
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.41
|Doval, L, 3-5
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|41
|3.03
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-0. HBP_Milner (Estrada). WP_Burnes, Rodón. PB_Caratini (2).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_3:52. A_26,994 (41,915).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.