Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 3 13 3 4 11 McCutchen lf 5 0 2 1 0 3 .259 Adames ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .214 Brosseau 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .294 a-Peterson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .243 Caratini c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .246 1-Yelich pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250 Narváez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Urías 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .227 Tellez 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .231 Severino dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .333 b-Wong ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Davis cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .240

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 4 1 3 13 Wade Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .169 Pederson lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .254 d-Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Belt dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 e-Ruf ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 González rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .229 Yastrzemski cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .232 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .218 Bart c 1 1 1 0 1 0 .176 c-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Milwaukee 000 101 000 1_3 13 0 San Francisco 002 000 000 0_2 4 0

a-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 6th. b-flied out for Severino in the 8th. c-struck out for Bart in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Pederson in the 8th. e-flied out for Belt in the 8th.

1-ran for Caratini in the 10th.

LOB_Milwaukee 14, San Francisco 6. 2B_Renfroe (10), Bart (3). RBIs_McCutchen (38), Adames (50), Davis (3), Pederson (42). SB_Renfroe (1), Adames (3), Yastrzemski 2 (3). SF_McCutchen.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 10 (Tellez, McCutchen, Caratini 3, Adames 4, Renfroe); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr. 2, Ruf 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 15; San Francisco 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Wong. GIDP_Caratini, González.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Tellez); San Francisco 1 (Wade Jr., Crawford, Wade Jr.).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes 7 1-3 4 2 1 3 10 115 2.14 Milner 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 2.06 Gott, W, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.03 Williams, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.77

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón 5 8 1 1 3 7 99 2.66 Brebbia, BS, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 0 21 2.50 García 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.91 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.41 Doval, L, 3-5 2 2 1 0 1 2 41 3.03

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-0. HBP_Milner (Estrada). WP_Burnes, Rodón. PB_Caratini (2).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_3:52. A_26,994 (41,915).

