Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee
San Francisco
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
41
3
13
3
Totals
33
2
4
1
McCutchen lf
5
0
2
1
Wade Jr. 1b
4
0
0
0
Adames ss
5
0
1
1
...
|Milwaukee
|000
|101
|000
|1
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|000
|0
|—
|2
DP_Milwaukee 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Milwaukee 14, San Francisco 6. 2B_Renfroe (10), Bart (3). SB_Renfroe (1), Adames (3), Yastrzemski 2 (3). SF_McCutchen (3).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes
|7
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|3
|10
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gott W,2-2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams S,6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón
|5
|
|8
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Brebbia BS,0-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doval L,3-5
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
Milner pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Milner (Estrada). WP_Burnes, Rodón.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_3:52. A_26,994 (41,915).
