Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2

The Associated Press
July 15, 2022 1:54 am
Milwaukee

San Francisco

Milwaukee San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 3 13 3 Totals 33 2 4 1
McCutchen lf 5 0 2 1 Wade Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 5 0 1 1 Pederson lf 3 0 1 1
Brosseau 3b 3 0 1 0 Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Peterson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Belt dh 3 0 1 0
Caratini c 5 0 1 0 Ruf ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Yelich pr 0 1 0 0 González rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Narváez c 0 0 0 0 Villar 3b 4 0 0 0
Urías 2b 5 0 2 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 3 1 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 1 2 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Severino dh 2 0 1 0 Bart c 1 1 1 0
Wong ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0
Davis cf 4 1 2 1 Wynns c 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 000 101 000 1 3
San Francisco 002 000 000 0 2

DP_Milwaukee 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Milwaukee 14, San Francisco 6. 2B_Renfroe (10), Bart (3). SB_Renfroe (1), Adames (3), Yastrzemski 2 (3). SF_McCutchen (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Burnes 7 1-3 4 2 1 3 10
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gott W,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Williams S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Rodón 5 8 1 1 3 7
Brebbia BS,0-1 1 3 1 1 0 0
García 1 0 0 0 0 1
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1
Doval L,3-5 2 2 1 0 1 2

Milner pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Milner (Estrada). WP_Burnes, Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_3:52. A_26,994 (41,915).

Top Stories