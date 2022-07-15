Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee San Francisco ab

Milwaukee San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 3 13 3 Totals 33 2 4 1 McCutchen lf 5 0 2 1 Wade Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 5 0 1 1 Pederson lf 3 0 1 1 Brosseau 3b 3 0 1 0 Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Peterson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Belt dh 3 0 1 0 Caratini c 5 0 1 0 Ruf ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Yelich pr 0 1 0 0 González rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Narváez c 0 0 0 0 Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 Urías 2b 5 0 2 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 3 1 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 2 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 Severino dh 2 0 1 0 Bart c 1 1 1 0 Wong ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Davis cf 4 1 2 1 Wynns c 1 0 0 0

Milwaukee 000 101 000 1 — 3 San Francisco 002 000 000 0 — 2

DP_Milwaukee 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Milwaukee 14, San Francisco 6. 2B_Renfroe (10), Bart (3). SB_Renfroe (1), Adames (3), Yastrzemski 2 (3). SF_McCutchen (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Burnes 7 1-3 4 2 1 3 10 Milner 1 0 0 0 0 0 Gott W,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Williams S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Francisco Rodón 5 8 1 1 3 7 Brebbia BS,0-1 1 3 1 1 0 0 García 1 0 0 0 0 1 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1 Doval L,3-5 2 2 1 0 1 2

Milner pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Milner (Estrada). WP_Burnes, Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_3:52. A_26,994 (41,915).

