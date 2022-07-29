Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
4
8
4
5
12
Yelich lf
4
1
2
1
1
2
.257
Adames ss
5
0
3
1
0
1
.221
McCutchen dh
5
0
0
1
READ MORE
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|5
|12
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.228
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Caratini c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|2
|14
|
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|1-Downs pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Cordero 1b-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|a-Refsnyder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Dalbec 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Bradley Jr. rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|b-Ja.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|102_4
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|001
|000_1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Cordero in the 9th. b-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.
E_Verdugo (3). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Boston 8. 2B_Yelich (16), Wong (14), Vázquez (19), Verdugo (21), Cordero (17). 3B_Taylor (2). RBIs_McCutchen (46), Yelich (35), Taylor (35), Adames (55), Verdugo (51). SF_Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen 2, Urías); Boston 3 (Sánchez, Bogaerts, Martinez). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_McCutchen. GIDP_Wong, Taylor.
DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Sánchez, Cordero; Dalbec, Sánchez, Cordero).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 9-3
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|101
|3.55
|Boxberger, H, 18
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.79
|Williams, H, 24
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.63
|Hader, S, 29-31
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|4.24
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|A.Davis
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|4.25
|Bello, L, 0-3
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|62
|8.82
|Brasier
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|5.30
|Sawamura
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|26
|3.35
Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 2-0, Brasier 1-1. IBB_off Bello (Tellez), off Sawamura (Yelich). HBP_Bello (Taylor).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:27. A_34,193 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.