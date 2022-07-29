Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

Milwaukee

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 8 4 5 12 Yelich lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .257 Adames ss 5 0 3 1 0 1 .221 McCutchen dh 5 0 0 1 0 2 .254 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .228 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Caratini c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .234 Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .244 Taylor cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .230

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 2 14 Duran cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .237 Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .187 Vázquez c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280 1-Downs pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .270 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .315 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Cordero 1b-rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .224 a-Refsnyder ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .309 Dalbec 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .209 Bradley Jr. rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206 b-Ja.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375 Sánchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .091

Milwaukee 000 001 102_4 8 0 Boston 000 001 000_1 7 1

a-struck out for Cordero in the 9th. b-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.

E_Verdugo (3). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Boston 8. 2B_Yelich (16), Wong (14), Vázquez (19), Verdugo (21), Cordero (17). 3B_Taylor (2). RBIs_McCutchen (46), Yelich (35), Taylor (35), Adames (55), Verdugo (51). SF_Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen 2, Urías); Boston 3 (Sánchez, Bogaerts, Martinez). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_McCutchen. GIDP_Wong, Taylor.

DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Sánchez, Cordero; Dalbec, Sánchez, Cordero).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, W, 9-3 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 9 101 3.55 Boxberger, H, 18 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.79 Williams, H, 24 1 2 0 0 0 1 22 1.63 Hader, S, 29-31 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 4.24

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA A.Davis 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 31 4.25 Bello, L, 0-3 4 1-3 4 2 2 3 4 62 8.82 Brasier 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 20 5.30 Sawamura 1 2 2 2 2 0 26 3.35

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 2-0, Brasier 1-1. IBB_off Bello (Tellez), off Sawamura (Yelich). HBP_Bello (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:27. A_34,193 (37,755).

