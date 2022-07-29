On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 10:53 pm
1 min read
      

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
4
8
4
5
12

Yelich lf
4
1
2
1
1
2
.257

Adames ss
5
0
3
1
0
1
.221

McCutchen dh
5
0
0
1

READ MORE

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 8 4 5 12
Yelich lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .257
Adames ss 5 0 3 1 0 1 .221
McCutchen dh 5 0 0 1 0 2 .254
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .228
Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Caratini c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .234
Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .244
Taylor cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .230
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 7 1 2 14
Duran cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .237
Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .187
Vázquez c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280
1-Downs pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Verdugo lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .270
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .315
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Cordero 1b-rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .224
a-Refsnyder ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Dalbec 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .209
Bradley Jr. rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206
b-Ja.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375
Sánchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .091
Milwaukee 000 001 102_4 8 0
Boston 000 001 000_1 7 1

a-struck out for Cordero in the 9th. b-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.

E_Verdugo (3). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Boston 8. 2B_Yelich (16), Wong (14), Vázquez (19), Verdugo (21), Cordero (17). 3B_Taylor (2). RBIs_McCutchen (46), Yelich (35), Taylor (35), Adames (55), Verdugo (51). SF_Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen 2, Urías); Boston 3 (Sánchez, Bogaerts, Martinez). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_McCutchen. GIDP_Wong, Taylor.

DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Sánchez, Cordero; Dalbec, Sánchez, Cordero).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, W, 9-3 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 9 101 3.55
Boxberger, H, 18 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.79
Williams, H, 24 1 2 0 0 0 1 22 1.63
Hader, S, 29-31 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 4.24
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
A.Davis 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 31 4.25
Bello, L, 0-3 4 1-3 4 2 2 3 4 62 8.82
Brasier 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 20 5.30
Sawamura 1 2 2 2 2 0 26 3.35

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 2-0, Brasier 1-1. IBB_off Bello (Tellez), off Sawamura (Yelich). HBP_Bello (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:27. A_34,193 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|5 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
8|5 2022 Procurement Playbook - NASA...
8|5 EmpoWE-R Women of Information Security
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories