Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5

The Associated Press
July 23, 2022 1:13 am
< a min read
      

Colorado

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
46
5
9
5

Totals
44
6
11
6

Joe rf
5
0
1
0

Yelich lf
4
0
1
0

Hampson cf
1
1
0
0

Adames...

READ MORE

Colorado Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 46 5 9 5 Totals 44 6 11 6
Joe rf 5 0 1 0 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0
Hampson cf 1 1 0 0 Adames ss 6 2 1 1
Bryant lf 5 1 1 0 Tellez 1b 5 1 1 0
Blackmon dh 6 2 2 3 McCutchen dh 4 1 1 2
Cron 1b 6 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 5 1 2 2
Rodgers 2b 5 0 1 1 Davis pr 0 1 0 0
McMahon 3b 6 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 2 0
Iglesias ss 5 1 1 0 Urías 3b 6 0 1 1
Díaz c 3 0 2 1 Narváez c 2 0 1 0
Hilliard cf 3 0 0 0 Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0
Grichuk ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Caratini c 2 0 0 0
Taylor cf 5 0 1 0
Colorado 002 001 000 200 0 5
Milwaukee 003 000 000 200 1 6

E_Urías (9), Renfroe (1). DP_Colorado 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Colorado 12, Milwaukee 14. 2B_Joe (17), Díaz (11), Tellez (18), Wong (12), Yelich (13). HR_Blackmon (15), Adames (20), McCutchen (10), Renfroe (14). SF_Rodgers (4). S_Wong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela 5 7 3 3 1 4
Gilbreath 2 0 0 0 1 2
Colomé 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bard 1 1 0 0 0 1
Stephenson BS,0-1 1 1 2 1 0 1
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bird L,1-2 1 1 1 0 3 0
Milwaukee
Burnes 5 6 2 2 2 5
Gott BS,0-3 1 1 1 1 1 1
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 0
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 3
Hader 1 0 0 0 1 2
Gustave 2-3 2 2 1 0 0
Milner 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Suter W,2-3 2 0 0 0 0 2

Senzatela pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Bird pitched to 2 batters in the 13th.

HBP_Senzatela (Renfroe), Milner (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:44. A_33,357 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - OPM -...
7|29 Public and Private Working Together to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories