Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5

Colorado Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 46 5 9 5 Totals 44 6 11 6 Joe rf 5 0 1 0 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 Hampson cf 1 1 0 0 Adames ss 6 2 1 1 Bryant lf 5 1 1 0 Tellez 1b 5 1 1 0 Blackmon dh 6 2 2 3 McCutchen dh 4 1 1 2 Cron 1b 6 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 5 1 2 2 Rodgers 2b 5 0 1 1 Davis pr 0 1 0 0 McMahon 3b 6 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 Iglesias ss 5 1 1 0 Urías 3b 6 0 1 1 Díaz c 3 0 2 1 Narváez c 2 0 1 0 Hilliard cf 3 0 0 0 Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 Grichuk ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Caratini c 2 0 0 0 Taylor cf 5 0 1 0

Colorado 002 001 000 200 0 — 5 Milwaukee 003 000 000 200 1 — 6

E_Urías (9), Renfroe (1). DP_Colorado 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Colorado 12, Milwaukee 14. 2B_Joe (17), Díaz (11), Tellez (18), Wong (12), Yelich (13). HR_Blackmon (15), Adames (20), McCutchen (10), Renfroe (14). SF_Rodgers (4). S_Wong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Senzatela 5 7 3 3 1 4 Gilbreath 2 0 0 0 1 2 Colomé 1 1 0 0 1 0 Bard 1 1 0 0 0 1 Stephenson BS,0-1 1 1 2 1 0 1 Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bird L,1-2 1 1 1 0 3 0

Milwaukee Burnes 5 6 2 2 2 5 Gott BS,0-3 1 1 1 1 1 1 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 0 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 3 Hader 1 0 0 0 1 2 Gustave 2-3 2 2 1 0 0 Milner 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Suter W,2-3 2 0 0 0 0 2

Senzatela pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Bird pitched to 2 batters in the 13th.

HBP_Senzatela (Renfroe), Milner (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:44. A_33,357 (41,900).

