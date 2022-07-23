Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5

The Associated Press
July 23, 2022 1:13 am
1 min read
      

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
46
5
9
5
4
15

Joe rf
5
0
1
0
0
0
.261

Hampson cf
1
1
0
0
0
1
.239

Bryant lf
5
1
1
0

READ MORE

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 46 5 9 5 4 15
Joe rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Hampson cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .239
Bryant lf 5 1 1 0 1 0 .298
Blackmon dh 6 2 2 3 0 1 .278
Cron 1b 6 0 1 0 0 5 .295
Rodgers 2b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .259
McMahon 3b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .241
Iglesias ss 5 1 1 0 1 1 .300
Díaz c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .237
Hilliard cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .173
b-Grichuk ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .247
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 6 11 6 6 9
Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 2 1 .251
Adames ss 6 2 1 1 0 1 .219
Tellez 1b 5 1 1 0 1 1 .227
McCutchen dh 4 1 1 2 2 0 .255
Renfroe rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .247
1-Davis pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .237
Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .231
Urías 3b 6 0 1 1 0 1 .221
Narváez c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .239
a-Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Caratini c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Taylor cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .227
Colorado 002 001 000 200 0_5 9 0
Milwaukee 003 000 000 200 1_6 11 2

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Narváez in the 6th. b-walked for Hilliard in the 9th.

1-ran for Renfroe in the 13th.

E_Urías (9), Renfroe (1). LOB_Colorado 12, Milwaukee 14. 2B_Joe (17), Díaz (11), Tellez (18), Wong (12), Yelich (13). HR_Blackmon (15), off Burnes; Adames (20), off Senzatela; McCutchen (10), off Senzatela; Renfroe (14), off Stephenson. RBIs_Blackmon 3 (57), Díaz (24), Rodgers (48), Adames (52), McCutchen 2 (43), Renfroe 2 (31), Urías (31). SF_Rodgers. S_Wong.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (McMahon 2, Cron 2, Hampson, Hilliard 2, Iglesias); Milwaukee 7 (Narváez, Taylor, Adames, Renfroe 2, Urías, Brosseau). RISP_Colorado 1 for 18; Milwaukee 3 for 17.

Runners moved up_Blackmon, Caratini, Adames. GIDP_Yelich, Renfroe.

DP_Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); Milwaukee 1 (Taylor, Tellez, Taylor).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 5 7 3 3 1 4 95 4.98
Gilbreath 2 0 0 0 1 2 26 3.09
Colomé 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 2.78
Bard 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.96
Stephenson, BS, 0-1 1 1 2 1 0 1 15 5.34
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.01
Bird, L, 1-2 1 1 1 0 3 0 16 4.70
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes 5 6 2 2 2 5 108 2.20
Gott, BS, 0-3 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.20
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.50
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 1.72
Hader 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.35
Gustave 2-3 2 2 1 0 0 13 3.91
Milner 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 1.91
Suter, W, 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.34

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Milner 1-0. IBB_off Bird (Yelich), off Bird (Tellez), off Bird (Wong). HBP_Senzatela (Renfroe), Milner (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:44. A_33,357 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - OPM -...
7|29 Public and Private Working Together to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories