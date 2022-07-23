Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
46
5
9
5
4
15
Joe rf
5
0
1
0
0
0
.261
Hampson cf
1
1
0
0
0
1
.239
Bryant lf
5
1
1
0
READ MORE
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|46
|5
|9
|5
|4
|15
|
|Joe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Hampson cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Bryant lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Blackmon dh
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.278
|Cron 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.295
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.259
|McMahon 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Hilliard cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|b-Grichuk ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|6
|11
|6
|6
|9
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Adames ss
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Tellez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.255
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|1-Davis pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Urías 3b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|a-Brosseau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Caratini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Colorado
|002
|001
|000
|200
|0_5
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|000
|200
|1_6
|11
|2
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Narváez in the 6th. b-walked for Hilliard in the 9th.
1-ran for Renfroe in the 13th.
E_Urías (9), Renfroe (1). LOB_Colorado 12, Milwaukee 14. 2B_Joe (17), Díaz (11), Tellez (18), Wong (12), Yelich (13). HR_Blackmon (15), off Burnes; Adames (20), off Senzatela; McCutchen (10), off Senzatela; Renfroe (14), off Stephenson. RBIs_Blackmon 3 (57), Díaz (24), Rodgers (48), Adames (52), McCutchen 2 (43), Renfroe 2 (31), Urías (31). SF_Rodgers. S_Wong.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (McMahon 2, Cron 2, Hampson, Hilliard 2, Iglesias); Milwaukee 7 (Narváez, Taylor, Adames, Renfroe 2, Urías, Brosseau). RISP_Colorado 1 for 18; Milwaukee 3 for 17.
Runners moved up_Blackmon, Caratini, Adames. GIDP_Yelich, Renfroe.
DP_Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); Milwaukee 1 (Taylor, Tellez, Taylor).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|95
|4.98
|Gilbreath
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|3.09
|Colomé
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.78
|Bard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.96
|Stephenson, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|15
|5.34
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.01
|Bird, L, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|16
|4.70
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|108
|2.20
|Gott, BS, 0-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.20
|Boxberger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.50
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1.72
|Hader
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.35
|Gustave
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.91
|Milner
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.91
|Suter, W, 2-3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.34
Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Milner 1-0. IBB_off Bird (Yelich), off Bird (Tellez), off Bird (Wong). HBP_Senzatela (Renfroe), Milner (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_4:44. A_33,357 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.