Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5

Colorado

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

46

5

9

5

4

15 Joe rf

5

0

1

0

0

0

.261 Hampson cf

1

1

0

0

0

1

.239 Bryant lf

5

1

1

0 READ MORE

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 46 5 9 5 4 15 Joe rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Hampson cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .239 Bryant lf 5 1 1 0 1 0 .298 Blackmon dh 6 2 2 3 0 1 .278 Cron 1b 6 0 1 0 0 5 .295 Rodgers 2b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .259 McMahon 3b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .241 Iglesias ss 5 1 1 0 1 1 .300 Díaz c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .237 Hilliard cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .173 b-Grichuk ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .247

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 6 11 6 6 9 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 2 1 .251 Adames ss 6 2 1 1 0 1 .219 Tellez 1b 5 1 1 0 1 1 .227 McCutchen dh 4 1 1 2 2 0 .255 Renfroe rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .247 1-Davis pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .237 Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .231 Urías 3b 6 0 1 1 0 1 .221 Narváez c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .239 a-Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Caratini c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Taylor cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .227

Colorado 002 001 000 200 0_5 9 0 Milwaukee 003 000 000 200 1_6 11 2

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Narváez in the 6th. b-walked for Hilliard in the 9th.

1-ran for Renfroe in the 13th.

E_Urías (9), Renfroe (1). LOB_Colorado 12, Milwaukee 14. 2B_Joe (17), Díaz (11), Tellez (18), Wong (12), Yelich (13). HR_Blackmon (15), off Burnes; Adames (20), off Senzatela; McCutchen (10), off Senzatela; Renfroe (14), off Stephenson. RBIs_Blackmon 3 (57), Díaz (24), Rodgers (48), Adames (52), McCutchen 2 (43), Renfroe 2 (31), Urías (31). SF_Rodgers. S_Wong.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (McMahon 2, Cron 2, Hampson, Hilliard 2, Iglesias); Milwaukee 7 (Narváez, Taylor, Adames, Renfroe 2, Urías, Brosseau). RISP_Colorado 1 for 18; Milwaukee 3 for 17.

Runners moved up_Blackmon, Caratini, Adames. GIDP_Yelich, Renfroe.

DP_Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron); Milwaukee 1 (Taylor, Tellez, Taylor).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 5 7 3 3 1 4 95 4.98 Gilbreath 2 0 0 0 1 2 26 3.09 Colomé 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 2.78 Bard 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.96 Stephenson, BS, 0-1 1 1 2 1 0 1 15 5.34 Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.01 Bird, L, 1-2 1 1 1 0 3 0 16 4.70

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes 5 6 2 2 2 5 108 2.20 Gott, BS, 0-3 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.20 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.50 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 1.72 Hader 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.35 Gustave 2-3 2 2 1 0 0 13 3.91 Milner 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 1.91 Suter, W, 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.34

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Milner 1-0. IBB_off Bird (Yelich), off Bird (Tellez), off Bird (Wong). HBP_Senzatela (Renfroe), Milner (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:44. A_33,357 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.