Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 7 6 2 7 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Adames ss 3 2 1 2 1 0 .218 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 McCutchen dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .256 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .226 Peterson lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .251 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Davis cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .227

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 3 6 Arraez dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .347 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .279 Buxton cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .212 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Celestino lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Polanco 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .247 Kirilloff 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Gordon lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .273 a-Garlick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217

Milwaukee 200 031 000_6 7 0 Minnesota 010 100 100_3 6 1

a-hit by pitch for Gordon in the 6th.

E_Megill (1). LOB_Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Arraez (16). HR_McCutchen (9), off Winder; Adames (18), off Winder; Polanco (13), off Alexander. RBIs_McCutchen 2 (37), Davis (2), Adames 2 (49), Peterson (29), Polanco (45), Gordon (13), Buxton (43). SB_Davis (5), Peterson (10). CS_Peterson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 0; Minnesota 4 (Urshela 4). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander 4 3 2 2 2 1 73 4.72 Gustave, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.86 Milner 1 1 0 0 0 0 29 2.12 Boxberger 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.65 Williams, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.87 Hader, S, 27-28 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.82

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Winder, L, 4-3 5 4 5 5 2 2 85 3.77 Megill 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 33 2.50 Moran 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 1.12 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 4.99

HBP_Milner 2 (Kirilloff,Garlick).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:02. A_37,183 (38,544).

