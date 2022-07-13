Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 12:41 am
< a min read
      

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
6
7
6
2
7

Wong 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.231

Adames ss
3
2
1
2
1
0
.218

Tellez 1b
4
0
1
0

READ MORE

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 7 6 2 7
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Adames ss 3 2 1 2 1 0 .218
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230
McCutchen dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .256
Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .226
Peterson lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .251
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Davis cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .227
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 6
Arraez dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .347
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .279
Buxton cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .212
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Celestino lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Polanco 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .247
Kirilloff 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Gordon lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .273
a-Garlick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Milwaukee 200 031 000_6 7 0
Minnesota 010 100 100_3 6 1

a-hit by pitch for Gordon in the 6th.

E_Megill (1). LOB_Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Arraez (16). HR_McCutchen (9), off Winder; Adames (18), off Winder; Polanco (13), off Alexander. RBIs_McCutchen 2 (37), Davis (2), Adames 2 (49), Peterson (29), Polanco (45), Gordon (13), Buxton (43). SB_Davis (5), Peterson (10). CS_Peterson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 0; Minnesota 4 (Urshela 4). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander 4 3 2 2 2 1 73 4.72
Gustave, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.86
Milner 1 1 0 0 0 0 29 2.12
Boxberger 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.65
Williams, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.87
Hader, S, 27-28 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.82
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Winder, L, 4-3 5 4 5 5 2 2 85 3.77
Megill 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 33 2.50
Moran 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 1.12
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 4.99

HBP_Milner 2 (Kirilloff,Garlick).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:02. A_37,183 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|19 Spangdahlem AB Tech Expo
7|19 AWS Immersion Workshop On Going...
7|19 Run:ai, GAI, & Carahsoft Happy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories