Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 12:41 am
< a min read
      

Milwaukee

Minnesota

Milwaukee Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 32 3 6 3
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 Arraez dh 4 1 1 0
Adames ss 3 2 1 2 Correa ss 3 0 1 0
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 Buxton cf 4 0 0 1
McCutchen dh 4 2 2 2 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0
Narváez c 4 0 0 0 Celestino lf 1 0 0 0
Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 3 2 2 1
Peterson lf 3 1 2 1 Kirilloff 1b 3 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Gordon lf 2 0 1 1
Davis cf 3 1 1 1 Garlick ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0
Milwaukee 200 031 000 6
Minnesota 010 100 100 3

E_Megill (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Arraez (16). HR_McCutchen (9), Adames (18), Polanco (13). SB_Davis (5), Peterson (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Alexander 4 3 2 2 2 1
Gustave W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Milner 1 1 0 0 0 0
Boxberger 1 2 1 1 0 1
Williams H,23 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hader S,27-28 1 0 0 0 0 3
Minnesota
Winder L,4-3 5 4 5 5 2 2
Megill 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 1
Moran 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Milner 2 (Kirilloff,Garlick).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:02. A_37,183 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories