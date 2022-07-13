Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Milwaukee
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Peterson lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Garlick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|200
|031
|000
|—
|6
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|100
|—
|3
E_Megill (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Arraez (16). HR_McCutchen (9), Adames (18), Polanco (13). SB_Davis (5), Peterson (10).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Gustave W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Milner
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boxberger
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Williams H,23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hader S,27-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Winder L,4-3
|5
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Megill
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Moran
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Milner 2 (Kirilloff,Garlick).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:02. A_37,183 (38,544).
