Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Milwaukee Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 32 3 6 3 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 Arraez dh 4 1 1 0 Adames ss 3 2 1 2 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 Buxton cf 4 0 0 1 McCutchen dh 4 2 2 2 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 Celestino lf 1 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 3 2 2 1 Peterson lf 3 1 2 1 Kirilloff 1b 3 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Gordon lf 2 0 1 1 Davis cf 3 1 1 1 Garlick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0

Milwaukee 200 031 000 — 6 Minnesota 010 100 100 — 3

E_Megill (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Arraez (16). HR_McCutchen (9), Adames (18), Polanco (13). SB_Davis (5), Peterson (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Alexander 4 3 2 2 2 1 Gustave W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Milner 1 1 0 0 0 0 Boxberger 1 2 1 1 0 1 Williams H,23 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hader S,27-28 1 0 0 0 0 3

Minnesota Winder L,4-3 5 4 5 5 2 2 Megill 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 Moran 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Milner 2 (Kirilloff,Garlick).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:02. A_37,183 (38,544).

