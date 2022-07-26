Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6

Minnesota

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 7 6 6 6 Buxton cf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .219 Correa ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Polanco 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .245 Garlick lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .264 b-Gordon ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Miranda dh 4 1 3 2 0 0 .271 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .265 Kirilloff rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .213 Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .089 a-Arraez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .339

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 11 7 6 12 Yelich lf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .253 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .215 Tellez 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .226 McCutchen rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .257 Wong 2b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .242 Renfroe dh 4 1 1 3 1 2 .252 Urías 3b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .234 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232 1-Taylor pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Davis cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .242 c-Caratini ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235

Minnesota 102 030 000_6 7 0 Milwaukee 041 010 001_7 11 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Sanó in the 6th. b-struck out for Garlick in the 7th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.

1-ran for Narváez in the 8th.

E_Urías (11). LOB_Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Correa (14), Buxton (12), Miranda (13), Yelich 2 (15). HR_Buxton (24), off Small; Urshela (9), off Gott; Renfroe (17), off Bundy; Urías (11), off Bundy; Wong (7), off Smith. RBIs_Buxton (44), Miranda 2 (36), Urshela 3 (42), Renfroe 3 (39), Yelich (33), Urías 2 (35), Wong (24). SB_Davis (7). SF_Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Urshela 2); Milwaukee 6 (Tellez, McCutchen 2, Adames 3). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Milwaukee 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Caratini. LIDP_Miranda. GIDP_Kirilloff.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Yelich, Wong, Yelich; Wong, Adames, Tellez).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 4 7 5 5 2 5 77 5.02 Smith 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 4.85 Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 5.03 Jax 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.06 Duran 1 1 0 0 2 2 32 2.25 Duffey, L, 2-4 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 25 4.02

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Small 3 2-3 4 3 3 4 3 63 7.11 Gott 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 24 4.73 Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.26 Boxberger 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 2.84 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.67 Hader, W, 1-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.36

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0. WP_Bundy, Duran.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:30. A_28,596 (41,900).

