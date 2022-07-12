Minnesota 118, Phoenix 107

PHOENIX (107) Cunningham 13-20 4-5 36, Peddy 2-13 2-2 7, Turner 1-1 0-0 2, Diggins-Smith 11-28 8-11 32, Taurasi 5-23 2-3 17, Gray 2-3 0-1 4, DeShields 2-10 2-2 7, Simms 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-100 18-24 107. MINNESOTA (118) Dantas 2-8 0-0 5, Powers 13-24 6-7 35, Fowles 6-10 2-5 14, Jefferson 1-4 2-2 5, McBride 4-12 9-9 17, Achonwa 1-1 2-2 4, Carleton 0-5 0-0 0, Milic 0-0 0-0 0, Shepard 6-8 1-5... READ MORE

PHOENIX (107)

Cunningham 13-20 4-5 36, Peddy 2-13 2-2 7, Turner 1-1 0-0 2, Diggins-Smith 11-28 8-11 32, Taurasi 5-23 2-3 17, Gray 2-3 0-1 4, DeShields 2-10 2-2 7, Simms 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-100 18-24 107.

MINNESOTA (118)

Dantas 2-8 0-0 5, Powers 13-24 6-7 35, Fowles 6-10 2-5 14, Jefferson 1-4 2-2 5, McBride 4-12 9-9 17, Achonwa 1-1 2-2 4, Carleton 0-5 0-0 0, Milic 0-0 0-0 0, Shepard 6-8 1-5 13, Banham 8-14 3-5 25. Totals 41-86 25-35 118.

Phoenix 20 25 23 21 14 4 — 107 Minnesota 27 20 20 22 14 15 — 118

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 15-50 (Cunningham 6-11, Taurasi 5-17, Diggins-Smith 2-7, Peddy 1-6, DeShields 1-7, Gray 0-1, Simms 0-1), Minnesota 11-27 (Banham 6-9, Powers 3-7, Jefferson 1-2, Dantas 1-3, Carleton 0-3, McBride 0-3). Fouled Out_Phoenix 1 (DeShields), Minnesota None. Rebounds_Phoenix 44 (Peddy 10), Minnesota 55 (Fowles 14). Assists_Phoenix 27 (Diggins-Smith 10), Minnesota 27 (Banham 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 32, Minnesota 21. A_6,503 (19,356)

