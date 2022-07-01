On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 11:08 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore

Minnesota

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
32
2
4
2

Totals
28
3
5
3

Mullins cf
4
0
1
1

Arraez dh
4
1
2
0

Hays rf
4
0
0
0

Gordon...

READ MORE

Baltimore Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 28 3 5 3
Mullins cf 4 0 1 1 Arraez dh 4 1 2 0
Hays rf 4 0 0 0 Gordon pr 0 1 0 0
Santander dh 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 1 1 2
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0
Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 2 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0
McKenna lf 3 1 1 0 Miranda 1b 3 0 1 1
Araúz 3b 2 0 0 0 Kirilloff lf 3 0 0 0
Mancini ph 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Nevin 3b 0 0 0 0 Jeffers c 1 0 0 0
Mateo ss 2 1 0 1 Sánchez ph-c 2 0 0 0
Baltimore 001 000 010 2
Minnesota 100 000 002 3

E_Polanco (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Minnesota 2. 2B_Mullins (19), Mountcastle (16), McKenna (6), Arraez (10). HR_Buxton (21).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Watkins 6 3 1 1 1 5
Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bautista H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
López L,3-4 BS,13-16 0 2 2 2 0 0
Minnesota
Ryan 7 2 1 1 1 7
Thielbar 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Minaya W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

López pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP_Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:41. A_25,540 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 2022 Procurement Playbook - HUD -...
7|8 Public and Private Working Together to...
7|8 Using Google Cloud to Better Coordinate...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories