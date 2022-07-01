Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

Baltimore
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
2
4
2
Totals
28
3
5
3
Mullins cf
4
0
1
1
Arraez dh
4
1
2
0
Hays rf
4
0
0
0
Gordon...
READ MORE
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arraez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miranda 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Araúz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirilloff lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nevin 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Sánchez ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
E_Polanco (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Minnesota 2. 2B_Mullins (19), Mountcastle (16), McKenna (6), Arraez (10). HR_Buxton (21).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Pérez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bautista H,9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López L,3-4 BS,13-16
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryan
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Thielbar
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Minaya W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
López pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
WP_Minaya.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:41. A_25,540 (38,544).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.