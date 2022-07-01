Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

Baltimore Minnesota ab

Baltimore Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 28 3 5 3 Mullins cf 4 0 1 1 Arraez dh 4 1 2 0 Hays rf 4 0 0 0 Gordon pr 0 1 0 0 Santander dh 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 1 1 2 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 2 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 McKenna lf 3 1 1 0 Miranda 1b 3 0 1 1 Araúz 3b 2 0 0 0 Kirilloff lf 3 0 0 0 Mancini ph 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Nevin 3b 0 0 0 0 Jeffers c 1 0 0 0 Mateo ss 2 1 0 1 Sánchez ph-c 2 0 0 0

Baltimore 001 000 010 — 2 Minnesota 100 000 002 — 3

E_Polanco (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Minnesota 2. 2B_Mullins (19), Mountcastle (16), McKenna (6), Arraez (10). HR_Buxton (21).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Watkins 6 3 1 1 1 5 Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bautista H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 López L,3-4 BS,13-16 0 2 2 2 0 0

Minnesota Ryan 7 2 1 1 1 7 Thielbar 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Minaya W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

López pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP_Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:41. A_25,540 (38,544).

