Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 4 2 1 8 Mullins cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .258 Hays rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Santander dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .279 Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194 McKenna lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .240 Araúz 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .107 b-Mancini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Nevin 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Mateo ss 2 1 0 1 1 1 .197

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 5 3 1 7 Arraez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .343 1-Gordon pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .258 Buxton cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .231 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Kepler rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Miranda 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .242 Kirilloff lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Jeffers c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 a-Sánchez ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221

Baltimore 001 000 010_2 4 0 Minnesota 100 000 002_3 5 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Jeffers in the 5th. b-grounded out for Araúz in the 8th.

1-ran for Arraez in the 9th.

E_Polanco (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Minnesota 2. 2B_Mullins (19), Mountcastle (16), McKenna (6), Arraez (10). HR_Buxton (21), off López. RBIs_Mullins (30), Mateo (19), Miranda (21), Buxton 2 (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays 2, Odor 2); Minnesota 0. RISP_Baltimore 0 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Rutschman.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins 6 3 1 1 1 5 79 4.61 Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.08 Bautista, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.47 López, L, 3-4, BS, 13-16 0 2 2 2 0 0 13 1.22

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryan 7 2 1 1 1 7 89 3.00 Thielbar 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 5.65 Minaya, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 27 7.04

Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 1-0. WP_Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:41. A_25,540 (38,544).

