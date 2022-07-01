Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
2
4
2
1
8
Mullins cf
4
0
1
1
0
1
.258
Hays rf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.275
Santander dh
4
0
0
0
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|010_2
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|002_3
|5
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Jeffers in the 5th. b-grounded out for Araúz in the 8th.
1-ran for Arraez in the 9th.
E_Polanco (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Minnesota 2. 2B_Mullins (19), Mountcastle (16), McKenna (6), Arraez (10). HR_Buxton (21), off López. RBIs_Mullins (30), Mateo (19), Miranda (21), Buxton 2 (38).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays 2, Odor 2); Minnesota 0. RISP_Baltimore 0 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Rutschman.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|79
|4.61
|Pérez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.08
|Bautista, H, 9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.47
|López, L, 3-4, BS, 13-16
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|1.22
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|89
|3.00
|Thielbar
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|5.65
|Minaya, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|7.04
Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 1-0. WP_Minaya.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:41. A_25,540 (38,544).
