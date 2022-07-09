Minnesota 3, Vancouver 1

Minnesota

Minnesota 0 3 — 3 Vancouver 0 1 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Vancouver, Cavallini, 6 (Vite), 66th minute; 2, Minnesota, Kemar Lawrence, 1 (Taylor), 71st; 3, Minnesota, Amarilla, 5 (Hayes), 84th; 4, Minnesota, Fragapane, 2 (St. Clair), 88th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Eric Dick, Tyler Miller; Vancouver, Cody Cropper, Isaac Boehmer.

Yellow Cards_Lod, Minnesota, 24th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Kemar Lawrence (Oniel Fisher, 82nd), D.J. Taylor; Robin Lod (Jacori Hayes, 67th), Emanuel Reynoso (Brent Kallman, 87th), Wil Trapp; Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane, Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Vancouver_Cody Cropper; Javain Brown, Marcus Godinho (Ryan Raposo, 54th), Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Andres Cubas (Leonard Owusu, 46th), Ryan Gauld, Russell Teibert, Pedro Vite (Tosaint Ricketts, 82nd); Cristian Dajome (Tristan Blackmon, 82nd), Brian White (Lucas Cavallini, 63rd).

