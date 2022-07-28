Minnesota 92, Atlanta 85

MINNESOTA (92) Powers 10-16 4-4 25, Shepard 2-4 0-1 4, Fowles 5-11 2-4 12, Jefferson 6-8 0-0 14, McBride 3-7 3-4 11, Achonwa 2-5 0-0 4, Carleton 3-4 0-0 8, Milic 3-4 0-2 6, Allen 0-1 5-6 5, Banham 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 35-63 14-21 92. ATLANTA (85) Hillmon 2-5 0-0 4, Howard 7-20 2-2 18, Parker 4-7 8-9 16, Hayes 7-14 8-9 24, Wheeler 4-12 0-0 9, Mompremier 1-3 0-1 2, Vaughn 0-1 0-0... READ MORE

MINNESOTA (92)

Powers 10-16 4-4 25, Shepard 2-4 0-1 4, Fowles 5-11 2-4 12, Jefferson 6-8 0-0 14, McBride 3-7 3-4 11, Achonwa 2-5 0-0 4, Carleton 3-4 0-0 8, Milic 3-4 0-2 6, Allen 0-1 5-6 5, Banham 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 35-63 14-21 92.

ATLANTA (85)

Hillmon 2-5 0-0 4, Howard 7-20 2-2 18, Parker 4-7 8-9 16, Hayes 7-14 8-9 24, Wheeler 4-12 0-0 9, Mompremier 1-3 0-1 2, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0, McDonald 1-5 6-6 8, Wallace 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 27-70 26-29 85.

Minnesota 25 24 16 27 — 92 Atlanta 16 13 16 40 — 85

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-15 (Carleton 2-2, Jefferson 2-2, McBride 2-5, Banham 1-2, Powers 1-4), Atlanta 5-17 (Hayes 2-6, Howard 2-6, Wheeler 1-3, McDonald 0-1, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_Minnesota None, Atlanta 1 (Hayes). Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Fowles 14), Atlanta 30 (Hillmon, Parker 6). Assists_Minnesota 21 (Jefferson 7), Atlanta 13 (McDonald 3). Total Fouls_Minnesota 25, Atlanta 22. A_2,396 (3,500)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.