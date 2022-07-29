Minnesota United hosts the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play

Portland Timbers (7-6-9, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (10-8-4, third in the Western Conference) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -125, Portland +301, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United and the Portland Timbers take the pitch in conference action. United is 7-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks third in the Western Conference with 103 shots on goal, averaging... READ MORE

Portland Timbers (7-6-9, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (10-8-4, third in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -125, Portland +301, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United and the Portland Timbers take the pitch in conference action.

United is 7-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks third in the Western Conference with 103 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

The Timbers are 7-4-6 against Western Conference opponents. Jaroslaw Niezgoda leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with eight goals. The Timbers have scored 35.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Reynoso has scored nine goals with three assists for United. Luis Amarilla has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Niezgoda has eight goals for the Timbers. Santiago Moreno has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 6-3-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Timbers: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi (injured), Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured), Niko Hansen (injured), Romain Metanire (injured).

Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.