All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA CF Montréal 9 6 2 29 32 29 New York 8 5 5 29 28 20 Philadelphia 7 2 8 29 22 13 New York City FC 8 4 4 28 31 17 Orlando City 7 6 4 25 20 23 Cincinnati 7 7 3 24 27 30 New England 6 5 6 24 27 26 Inter Miami CF 6 7 3 21 17 25 Columbus 5 5 6 21 20 18 Charlotte FC 6 10 2 20 17 22 Atlanta 5 7 4 19 24 24 Toronto FC 5 9 3 18 24 32 Chicago 4 8 5 17 15 22 D.C. United 4 9 2 14 18 27

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 11 3 3 36 35 18 Austin FC 9 4 4 31 32 20 Real Salt Lake 8 4 5 29 20 19 FC Dallas 7 5 5 26 27 20 Nashville 7 5 5 26 22 19 LA Galaxy 7 6 3 24 20 19 Seattle 7 7 2 23 24 19 Portland 5 6 7 22 27 27 Houston 6 8 3 21 21 21 Minnesota United 6 8 3 21 20 21 Vancouver 6 8 3 21 18 28 Colorado 5 7 4 19 17 21 Sporting Kansas City 4 10 4 16 16 32 San Jose 3 7 6 15 25 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, June 24

Cincinnati 1, Orlando City 0

Saturday, June 25

Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Nashville 3, D.C. United 1

CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Atlanta 1

Houston 2, Chicago 0

Miami 2, Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 2, tie

Columbus 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd.

Portland 3, Colorado 0

Sunday, June 26

Los Angeles FC 2, New York 0

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1

New England 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Wednesday, June 29

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 4, tie

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1

Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0

CF Montréal 2, Seattle 1

Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 1

Portland 2, Houston 1

Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 2

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC 1, Charlotte FC 0

New York 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, July 2

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 4

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

New England at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

