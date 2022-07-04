All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York
|9
|5
|5
|32
|29
|20
|Philadelphia
|7
|2
|9
|30
|22
|13
|CF Montréal
|9
|6
|2
|29
|32
|29
|New York City FC
|8
|4
|5
|29
|33
|19
|Cincinnati
|7
|7
|4
|25
|29
|32
|Orlando City
|7
|6
|4
|25
|20
|23
|New England
|6
|5
|7
|25
|29
|28
|Charlotte FC
|7
|10
|2
|23
|19
|23
|Columbus
|5
|5
|7
|22
|20
|18
|Inter Miami CF
|6
|7
|3
|21
|17
|25
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|5
|20
|26
|26
|Toronto FC
|5
|10
|3
|18
|24
|34
|Chicago
|4
|9
|5
|17
|16
|24
|D.C. United
|4
|9
|2
|14
|18
|27
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|11
|4
|3
|36
|35
|19
|Austin FC
|9
|4
|4
|31
|32
|20
|Real Salt Lake
|8
|5
|5
|29
|22
|22
|Nashville
|7
|5
|6
|27
|24
|21
|Seattle
|8
|7
|2
|26
|26
|19
|FC Dallas
|7
|5
|5
|26
|27
|20
|LA Galaxy
|7
|6
|3
|24
|20
|19
|Minnesota United
|7
|8
|3
|24
|23
|23
|Vancouver
|7
|8
|3
|24
|19
|28
|Portland
|5
|6
|8
|23
|29
|29
|Houston
|6
|9
|3
|21
|22
|23
|Colorado
|5
|7
|4
|19
|17
|21
|San Jose
|4
|7
|6
|18
|27
|35
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|11
|4
|16
|16
|33
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sunday, June 26
Los Angeles FC 2, New York 0
Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1
New England 0, Vancouver 0, tie
Wednesday, June 29
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 4, tie
Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1
Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0
CF Montréal 2, Seattle 1
Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 1
Portland 2, Houston 1
Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 2
Thursday, June 30
Austin FC 1, Charlotte FC 0
New York 2, Atlanta 1
Saturday, July 2
Seattle 2, Toronto FC 0
Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Sunday, July 3
Atlanta 2, New York City FC 2, tie
Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie
Cincinnati 2, New England 2, tie
Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 2
New York 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Charlotte FC 2, Houston 1
Portland 2, Nashville 2, tie
San Jose 2, Chicago 1
Monday, July 4
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 8
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
New England at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12
Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
New York City FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
