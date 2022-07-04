On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

New York
9
5
5
32
29
20

Philadelphia
7
2
9
30
22
13

CF Montréal
9
6
2
29
32
29

New York City FC
8
4
5
29
...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New York 9 5 5 32 29 20
Philadelphia 7 2 9 30 22 13
CF Montréal 9 6 2 29 32 29
New York City FC 8 4 5 29 33 19
Cincinnati 7 7 4 25 29 32
Orlando City 7 6 4 25 20 23
New England 6 5 7 25 29 28
Charlotte FC 7 10 2 23 19 23
Columbus 5 5 7 22 20 18
Inter Miami CF 6 7 3 21 17 25
Atlanta 5 7 5 20 26 26
Toronto FC 5 10 3 18 24 34
Chicago 4 9 5 17 16 24
D.C. United 4 9 2 14 18 27

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 4 3 36 35 19
Austin FC 9 4 4 31 32 20
Real Salt Lake 8 5 5 29 22 22
Nashville 7 5 6 27 24 21
Seattle 8 7 2 26 26 19
FC Dallas 7 5 5 26 27 20
LA Galaxy 7 6 3 24 20 19
Minnesota United 7 8 3 24 23 23
Vancouver 7 8 3 24 19 28
Portland 5 6 8 23 29 29
Houston 6 9 3 21 22 23
Colorado 5 7 4 19 17 21
San Jose 4 7 6 18 27 35
Sporting Kansas City 4 11 4 16 16 33

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, June 26

Los Angeles FC 2, New York 0

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1

New England 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Wednesday, June 29

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 4, tie

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1

Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0

CF Montréal 2, Seattle 1

Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 1

Portland 2, Houston 1

Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 2

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC 1, Charlotte FC 0

New York 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, July 2

Seattle 2, Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta 2, New York City FC 2, tie

Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie

Cincinnati 2, New England 2, tie

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 2

New York 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Charlotte FC 2, Houston 1

Portland 2, Nashville 2, tie

San Jose 2, Chicago 1

Monday, July 4

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

New England at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|11 TECHSPO Los Angeles 2022 Technology...
7|11 EC-Council SOC Analyst Training -...
7|11 JADC2: All Domain Warfare Symposium
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories