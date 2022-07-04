All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA New York

9

5

5

32

29

20 Philadelphia

7

2

9

30

22

13 CF Montréal

9

6

2

29

32

29 New York City FC

8

4

5

29

... READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New York 9 5 5 32 29 20 Philadelphia 7 2 9 30 22 13 CF Montréal 9 6 2 29 32 29 New York City FC 8 4 5 29 33 19 Cincinnati 7 7 4 25 29 32 Orlando City 7 6 4 25 20 23 New England 6 5 7 25 29 28 Charlotte FC 7 10 2 23 19 23 Columbus 5 5 7 22 20 18 Inter Miami CF 6 7 3 21 17 25 Atlanta 5 7 5 20 26 26 Toronto FC 5 10 3 18 24 34 Chicago 4 9 5 17 16 24 D.C. United 4 9 2 14 18 27

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 11 4 3 36 35 19 Austin FC 9 4 4 31 32 20 Real Salt Lake 8 5 5 29 22 22 Nashville 7 5 6 27 24 21 Seattle 8 7 2 26 26 19 FC Dallas 7 5 5 26 27 20 LA Galaxy 7 6 3 24 20 19 Minnesota United 7 8 3 24 23 23 Vancouver 7 8 3 24 19 28 Portland 5 6 8 23 29 29 Houston 6 9 3 21 22 23 Colorado 5 7 4 19 17 21 San Jose 4 7 6 18 27 35 Sporting Kansas City 4 11 4 16 16 33

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, June 26

Los Angeles FC 2, New York 0

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1

New England 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Wednesday, June 29

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 4, tie

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1

Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0

CF Montréal 2, Seattle 1

Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 1

Portland 2, Houston 1

Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 2

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC 1, Charlotte FC 0

New York 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, July 2

Seattle 2, Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta 2, New York City FC 2, tie

Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie

Cincinnati 2, New England 2, tie

Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 2

New York 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Charlotte FC 2, Houston 1

Portland 2, Nashville 2, tie

San Jose 2, Chicago 1

Monday, July 4

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

New England at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.