All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New York 9 5 5 32 29 20 Philadelphia 7 2 9 30 22 13 CF Montréal 9 7 2 29 32 33 New York City FC 8 4 5 29 33 19 Cincinnati 7 7 4 25 29 32 Orlando City 7 7 4 25 23 28 New England 6 5 7 25 29 28 Charlotte FC 7 10 2 23 19 23 Inter Miami CF 6 7 4 22 18 26 Columbus 5 5 7 22 20 18 Atlanta 5 7 5 20 26 26 Toronto FC 5 10 3 18 24 34 D.C. United 5 9 2 17 23 30 Chicago 4 9 5 17 16 24

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 11 4 3 36 35 19 Austin FC 10 4 4 34 35 22 Real Salt Lake 8 5 5 29 22 22 LA Galaxy 8 6 3 27 24 19 FC Dallas 7 5 6 27 28 21 Nashville 7 5 6 27 24 21 Seattle 8 7 2 26 26 19 Minnesota United 7 8 3 24 23 23 Vancouver 7 8 3 24 19 28 Portland 5 6 8 23 29 29 Houston 6 9 3 21 22 23 Colorado 5 8 4 19 19 24 San Jose 4 7 6 18 27 35 Sporting Kansas City 4 11 4 16 16 33

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC 1, Charlotte FC 0

New York 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, July 2

Seattle 2, Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta 2, New York City FC 2, tie

Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie

Cincinnati 2, New England 2, tie

Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 2

New York 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Charlotte FC 2, Houston 1

Portland 2, Nashville 2, tie

San Jose 2, Chicago 1

Monday, July 4

D.C. United 5, Orlando City 3

Austin FC 3, Colorado 2

Miami 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

LA Galaxy 4, CF Montréal 0

Friday, July 8

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

New England at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

