All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York
|9
|5
|6
|33
|30
|21
|Philadelphia
|8
|2
|9
|33
|29
|13
|New York City FC
|9
|4
|5
|32
|37
|21
|CF Montréal
|9
|8
|2
|29
|33
|35
|Orlando City
|8
|7
|4
|28
|24
|28
|Charlotte FC
|8
|10
|2
|26
|23
|24
|Cincinnati
|7
|7
|5
|26
|30
|33
|Columbus
|6
|5
|7
|25
|23
|20
|New England
|6
|6
|7
|25
|31
|32
|Inter Miami CF
|6
|8
|4
|22
|18
|27
|Atlanta
|5
|8
|5
|20
|26
|29
|Toronto FC
|5
|10
|4
|19
|26
|36
|D.C. United
|5
|10
|2
|17
|23
|37
|Chicago
|4
|10
|5
|17
|18
|27
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|4
|3
|39
|38
|21
|Austin FC
|11
|4
|4
|37
|38
|22
|Real Salt Lake
|8
|5
|6
|30
|24
|24
|FC Dallas
|7
|5
|7
|28
|30
|23
|LA Galaxy
|8
|7
|3
|27
|26
|22
|Minnesota United
|8
|8
|3
|27
|26
|24
|Nashville
|7
|6
|6
|27
|25
|25
|Seattle
|8
|8
|2
|26
|26
|22
|Portland
|6
|6
|8
|26
|32
|29
|Vancouver
|7
|9
|3
|24
|20
|31
|Houston
|6
|9
|4
|22
|24
|25
|Colorado
|5
|8
|5
|20
|21
|26
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|11
|4
|19
|18
|34
|San Jose
|4
|7
|7
|19
|29
|37
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sunday, July 3
Atlanta 2, New York City FC 2, tie
Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie
Cincinnati 2, New England 2, tie
Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 2
New York 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Charlotte FC 2, Houston 1
Portland 2, Nashville 2, tie
San Jose 2, Chicago 1
Monday, July 4
D.C. United 5, Orlando City 3
Austin FC 3, Colorado 2
Miami 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
LA Galaxy 4, CF Montréal 0
Friday, July 8
Philadelphia 7, D.C. United 0
Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 1
Saturday, July 9
New York City FC 4, New England 2
Portland 3, Seattle 0
Austin FC 3, Atlanta 0
Charlotte FC 4, Nashville 1
New York 1, Cincinnati 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, CF Montréal 1
San Jose 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Columbus 3, Chicago 2
FC Dallas 2, Houston 2, tie
Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
Orlando City 1, Miami 0
Tuesday, July 12
Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
New York City FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
Orlando City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
