All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New York 9 5 6 33 30 21 Philadelphia 8 2 9 33 29 13 New York City FC 9 4 5 32 37 21 CF Montréal 9 8 2 29 33 35 Orlando City 8 7 4 28 24 28 Charlotte FC 8 10 2 26 23 24 Cincinnati 7 7 5 26 30 33 Columbus 6 5 7 25 23 20 New England 6 6 7 25 31 32 Inter Miami CF 6 8 4 22 18 27 Atlanta 5 8 5 20 26 29 Toronto FC 5 10 4 19 26 36 D.C. United 5 10 2 17 23 37 Chicago 4 10 5 17 18 27

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Austin FC 12 4 4 40 41 23 Los Angeles FC 12 4 3 39 38 21 Real Salt Lake 8 5 6 30 24 24 FC Dallas 7 5 7 28 30 23 LA Galaxy 8 7 3 27 26 22 Minnesota United 8 8 3 27 26 24 Nashville 7 6 6 27 25 25 Seattle 8 8 2 26 26 22 Portland 6 6 8 26 32 29 Vancouver 7 9 3 24 20 31 Houston 6 10 4 22 25 28 Colorado 5 8 5 20 21 26 Sporting Kansas City 5 11 4 19 18 34 San Jose 4 7 7 19 29 37

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Monday, July 4

D.C. United 5, Orlando City 3

Austin FC 3, Colorado 2

Miami 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

LA Galaxy 4, CF Montréal 0

Friday, July 8

Philadelphia 7, D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, July 9

New York City FC 4, New England 2

Portland 3, Seattle 0

Austin FC 3, Atlanta 0

Charlotte FC 4, Nashville 1

New York 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, CF Montréal 1

San Jose 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Columbus 3, Chicago 2

FC Dallas 2, Houston 2, tie

Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Orlando City 1, Miami 0

Tuesday, July 12

Austin FC 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, July 13

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

