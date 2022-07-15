On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
July 15, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
9
2
9
36
31
14

New York City FC
10
4
5
35
38
21

New York
9
5
6
33
30
21

CF Montréal
9
8
2
29
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 9 2 9 36 31 14
New York City FC 10 4 5 35 38 21
New York 9 5 6 33 30 21
CF Montréal 9 8 2 29 33 35
Orlando City 8 7 5 29 25 29
Cincinnati 7 7 6 27 32 35
Charlotte FC 8 10 2 26 23 24
Columbus 6 5 8 26 25 22
New England 6 6 7 25 31 32
Atlanta 6 8 5 23 28 30
Inter Miami CF 6 9 4 22 19 29
Chicago 5 10 5 20 20 27
Toronto FC 5 11 4 19 26 38
D.C. United 5 10 3 18 25 39

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Austin FC 12 4 4 40 41 23
Los Angeles FC 12 4 3 39 38 21
Nashville 8 6 6 30 26 25
Real Salt Lake 8 6 6 30 25 26
Minnesota United 8 8 4 28 27 25
FC Dallas 7 6 7 28 30 24
LA Galaxy 8 8 3 27 28 25
Seattle 8 9 2 26 26 23
Portland 6 6 8 26 32 29
Vancouver 7 9 4 25 22 33
Houston 6 10 4 22 25 28
San Jose 5 7 7 22 32 39
Colorado 5 8 6 21 22 27
Sporting Kansas City 5 11 5 20 19 35

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, July 8

Philadelphia 7, D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, July 9

New York City FC 4, New England 2

Portland 3, Seattle 0

Austin FC 3, Atlanta 0

Charlotte FC 4, Nashville 1

New York 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, CF Montréal 1

San Jose 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Columbus 3, Chicago 2

FC Dallas 2, Houston 2, tie

Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Orlando City 1, Miami 0

Tuesday, July 12

Austin FC 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, July 13

Atlanta 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Chicago 2, Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Columbus 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Nashville 1, Seattle 0

Orlando City 1, Colorado 1, tie

New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 0

San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 2

Saturday, July 16

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

