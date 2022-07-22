All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Philadelphia
10
2
9
39
33
15
New York City FC
11
4
5
38
39
21
New York
9
6
6
33
30
22
CF Montréal
10
8
2
32
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|10
|2
|9
|39
|33
|15
|New York City FC
|11
|4
|5
|38
|39
|21
|New York
|9
|6
|6
|33
|30
|22
|CF Montréal
|10
|8
|2
|32
|34
|35
|Orlando City
|8
|7
|6
|30
|26
|30
|Columbus
|7
|5
|8
|29
|27
|22
|Cincinnati
|7
|8
|6
|27
|32
|37
|Charlotte FC
|8
|11
|2
|26
|25
|27
|Inter Miami CF
|7
|9
|4
|25
|22
|31
|New England
|6
|7
|7
|25
|32
|34
|Atlanta
|6
|8
|6
|24
|29
|31
|Chicago
|6
|10
|5
|23
|21
|27
|Toronto FC
|5
|12
|4
|19
|26
|39
|D.C. United
|5
|11
|3
|18
|25
|41
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|13
|4
|3
|42
|40
|22
|Austin FC
|12
|4
|5
|41
|42
|24
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|6
|6
|33
|28
|26
|Minnesota United
|9
|8
|4
|31
|29
|25
|Nashville
|8
|7
|6
|30
|27
|27
|FC Dallas
|7
|6
|8
|29
|31
|25
|LA Galaxy
|8
|9
|3
|27
|28
|27
|Portland
|6
|6
|9
|27
|33
|30
|Seattle
|8
|10
|2
|26
|26
|24
|Vancouver
|7
|9
|5
|26
|23
|34
|Houston
|7
|10
|4
|25
|27
|29
|Colorado
|6
|8
|6
|24
|24
|27
|San Jose
|5
|8
|7
|22
|33
|41
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|12
|5
|20
|19
|38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, July 16
CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 0
Philadelphia 2, New England 1
Chicago 1, Seattle 0
Miami 3, Charlotte FC 2
Minnesota 2, D.C. United 0
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0
Austin FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Sunday, July 17
Orlando City 1, Atlanta 1, tie
New York City FC 1, New York 0
Columbus 2, Cincinnati 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Nashville 1
Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting Kansas City 0
Houston 2, San Jose 1
Vancouver 1, Portland 1, tie
Saturday, July 23
Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Portland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, August 2
Colorado at New York, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, August 3
D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.