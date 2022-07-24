All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 11 2 9 42 34 15 New York City FC 12 4 5 41 41 21 CF Montréal 11 8 2 35 36 36 New York 9 6 6 33 30 22 Orlando City 8 8 6 30 26 31 Columbus 7 5 9 30 27 22 Cincinnati 7 8 7 28 33 38 Charlotte FC 8 12 2 26 25 31 Chicago 7 10 5 26 24 28 New England 6 7 8 26 32 34 Inter Miami CF 7 10 4 25 22 33 Atlanta 6 8 6 24 29 31 Toronto FC 6 12 4 22 30 39 D.C. United 5 12 3 18 26 43

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 14 4 3 45 42 22 Austin FC 12 4 5 41 42 24 Minnesota United 10 8 4 34 31 26 Real Salt Lake 9 7 6 33 28 27 FC Dallas 8 6 8 32 32 25 Nashville 8 7 7 31 28 28 Portland 7 6 9 30 35 31 Seattle 9 10 2 29 28 25 LA Galaxy 8 9 3 27 28 27 Vancouver 7 10 5 26 24 37 Houston 7 11 4 25 28 31 Colorado 6 9 6 24 25 29 San Jose 5 9 7 22 34 43 Sporting Kansas City 5 13 5 20 19 40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 16

CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 0

Philadelphia 2, New England 1

Chicago 1, Seattle 0

Miami 3, Charlotte FC 2

Minnesota 2, D.C. United 0

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0

Austin FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Sunday, July 17

Orlando City 1, Atlanta 1, tie

New York City FC 1, New York 0

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Vancouver 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, July 23

New York City FC 2, Miami 0

Nashville 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

New England 0, Columbus 0, tie

Philadelphia 1, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 4, Charlotte FC 0

CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 1

Minnesota 2, Houston 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

FC Dallas 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Chicago 3, Vancouver 1

Portland 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, July 24

New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Portland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2

Colorado at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3

D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

