All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|11
|2
|9
|42
|34
|15
|New York City FC
|12
|4
|5
|41
|41
|21
|New York
|10
|6
|6
|36
|34
|25
|CF Montréal
|11
|8
|2
|35
|36
|36
|Orlando City
|8
|8
|6
|30
|26
|31
|Columbus
|7
|5
|9
|30
|27
|22
|Cincinnati
|7
|8
|7
|28
|33
|38
|Charlotte FC
|8
|12
|2
|26
|25
|31
|Chicago
|7
|10
|5
|26
|24
|28
|New England
|6
|7
|8
|26
|32
|34
|Inter Miami CF
|7
|10
|4
|25
|22
|33
|Atlanta
|6
|9
|6
|24
|29
|33
|Toronto FC
|6
|12
|4
|22
|30
|39
|D.C. United
|5
|12
|3
|18
|26
|43
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|15
|4
|3
|48
|44
|23
|Austin FC
|12
|5
|5
|41
|45
|28
|Minnesota United
|10
|8
|4
|34
|31
|26
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|7
|6
|33
|28
|27
|FC Dallas
|8
|6
|8
|32
|32
|25
|Nashville
|8
|7
|7
|31
|28
|28
|LA Galaxy
|9
|9
|3
|30
|30
|27
|Portland
|7
|6
|9
|30
|35
|31
|Seattle
|9
|11
|2
|29
|29
|27
|Vancouver
|7
|10
|5
|26
|24
|37
|Houston
|7
|11
|4
|25
|28
|31
|Colorado
|6
|9
|6
|24
|25
|29
|San Jose
|5
|9
|7
|22
|34
|43
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|13
|5
|20
|19
|40
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, July 23
New York City FC 2, Miami 0
Nashville 1, Cincinnati 1, tie
New England 0, Columbus 0, tie
Philadelphia 1, Orlando City 0
Toronto FC 4, Charlotte FC 0
CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 1
Minnesota 2, Houston 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
FC Dallas 1, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Chicago 3, Vancouver 1
Portland 2, San Jose 1
Sunday, July 24
New York 4, Austin FC 3
LA Galaxy 2, Atlanta 0
Friday, July 29
Los Angeles FC 2, Seattle 1
Saturday, July 30
Portland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, August 2
Colorado at New York, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, August 3
D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, August 5
Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 6
Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Nashville, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
