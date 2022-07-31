Trending:
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
July 31, 2022
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
12
2
9
45
40
15

New York City FC
12
4
6
42
41
21

CF Montréal
11
8
3
36
36
36

New York
10
6
6
36
...

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 23

New York City FC 2, Miami 0

Nashville 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

New England 0, Columbus 0, tie

Philadelphia 1, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 4, Charlotte FC 0

CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 1

Minnesota 2, Houston 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

FC Dallas 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Chicago 3, Vancouver 1

Portland 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, July 24

New York 4, Austin FC 3

LA Galaxy 2, Atlanta 0

Friday, July 29

Los Angeles FC 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, July 30

Portland 4, Minnesota 4, tie

Atlanta 0, Chicago 0, tie

New York City FC 0, CF Montréal 0, tie

Philadelphia 6, Houston 0

Cincinnati 4, Miami 4, tie

Vancouver 1, Nashville 1, tie

Toronto FC 0, New England 0, tie

Austin FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

FC Dallas 1, LA Galaxy 0

Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 2, tie

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

D.C. United 2, Orlando City 1

Tuesday, August 2

Colorado at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3

D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Top Stories