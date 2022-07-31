All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 12 2 9 45 40 15 New York City FC 12 4 6 42 41 21 CF Montréal 11 8 3 36 36 36 New York 10 6 6 36 34 25 Orlando City 8 9 6 30 27 33 Columbus 7 5 9 30 27 22 Cincinnati 7 8 8 29 37 42 Chicago 7 10 6 27 24 28 New England 6 7 9 27 32 34 Charlotte FC 8 12 2 26 25 31 Inter Miami CF 7 10 5 26 26 37 Atlanta 6 9 7 25 29 33 Toronto FC 6 12 5 23 30 39 D.C. United 6 12 3 21 28 44

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 15 4 3 48 44 23 Austin FC 13 5 5 44 47 28 Minnesota United 10 8 5 35 35 30 FC Dallas 9 6 8 35 33 25 Real Salt Lake 9 7 7 34 30 29 Nashville 8 7 8 32 29 29 Portland 7 6 10 31 39 35 LA Galaxy 9 10 3 30 30 28 Seattle 9 11 2 29 29 27 Vancouver 7 10 6 27 25 38 Houston 7 12 4 25 28 37 Colorado 6 9 6 24 25 29 San Jose 5 9 8 23 36 45 Sporting Kansas City 5 14 5 20 19 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 23

New York City FC 2, Miami 0

Nashville 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

New England 0, Columbus 0, tie

Philadelphia 1, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 4, Charlotte FC 0

CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 1

Minnesota 2, Houston 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

FC Dallas 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Chicago 3, Vancouver 1

Portland 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, July 24

New York 4, Austin FC 3

LA Galaxy 2, Atlanta 0

Friday, July 29

Los Angeles FC 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, July 30

Portland 4, Minnesota 4, tie

Atlanta 0, Chicago 0, tie

New York City FC 0, CF Montréal 0, tie

Philadelphia 6, Houston 0

Cincinnati 4, Miami 4, tie

Vancouver 1, Nashville 1, tie

Toronto FC 0, New England 0, tie

Austin FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

FC Dallas 1, LA Galaxy 0

Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 2, tie

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

D.C. United 2, Orlando City 1

Tuesday, August 2

Colorado at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3

D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

