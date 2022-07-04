On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Leaders

The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 11:04 am
1 min read
      

Through Sunday, July 3
GoalsValentin Castellanos, NYC10Jesus Ferreira, DAL10Sebastian Driussi, ATX9Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ9Hany Mukhtar, NSH9Paul Arriola, DAL8Jesus Jimenez, TOR8Lewis Morgan, NYR8Brandon Vazquez, CIN8

7 players tied with 7

AssistsLuciano Acosta, CIN10Diego Fagundez, ATX8Carles Gil, NE8Talles Magno, NYC8Mauricio Pereyra, ORL8Cristian Espinoza, SJ7Santiago Rodriguez, NYC7

7 players tied with 6

___

ShotsHany Mukhtar, NSH69Valentin Castellanos, NYC60Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ53Cristian Arango, LFC49Lewis Morgan, NYR48Cristian Espinoza, SJ45Diego Rubio, COL45Luiz Araujo, ATL44Brandon Vazquez, CIN44Gustavo Bou, NE43

___

Shots on GoalHany...

READ MORE

Through Sunday, July 3

Goals
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 10
Jesus Ferreira, DAL 10
Sebastian Driussi, ATX 9
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 9
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 9
Paul Arriola, DAL 8
Jesus Jimenez, TOR 8
Lewis Morgan, NYR 8
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 8

7 players tied with 7

Assists
Luciano Acosta, CIN 10
Diego Fagundez, ATX 8
Carles Gil, NE 8
Talles Magno, NYC 8
Mauricio Pereyra, ORL 8
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 7
Santiago Rodriguez, NYC 7

7 players tied with 6

___

Shots
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 69
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 60
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 53
Cristian Arango, LFC 49
Lewis Morgan, NYR 48
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 45
Diego Rubio, COL 45
Luiz Araujo, ATL 44
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 44
Gustavo Bou, NE 43

___

Shots on Goal
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 39
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 25
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 24
Karol Swiderski, CLT 21
Cristian Arango, LFC 20
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 20
Lewis Morgan, NYR 20
Sebastian Driussi, ATX 19
Javier Hernandez, LA 19
Diego Rubio, COL 19
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 19

___

Cautions
Wil Trapp, MIN 9
Gregore, MCF 8
Teenage Hadebe, HOU 8
Robin Jansson, ORL 8
Michael Boxall, MIN 7
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7
Roger Espinoza, KC 7
Jose Martinez, PHI 7
Joel Waterman, MTL 7

16 players tied with 6

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Teenage Hadebe, HOU 8 1 9
Robin Jansson, ORL 8 1 9
Wil Trapp, MIN 9 0 9
Gregore, MCF 8 0 8
Jose Martinez, PHI 7 1 8
Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR 6 2 8
Michael Boxall, MIN 7 0 7
Julian Carranza, PHI 6 1 7
Adalberto Carrasquilla, HOU 6 1 7
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7 0 7
Roger Espinoza, KC 7 0 7
Dylan Nealis, NYR 6 1 7
Daniel Pereira, ATX 5 2 7
Joel Waterman, MTL 7 0 7

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Andre Blake, PHI 0.72
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.00
Maxime Crepeau, LFC 1.00
Eloy Room, CLB 1.06
Cody Cropper, VAN 1.09
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.12
Joe Willis, NSH 1.13
Maarten Paes, DAL 1.13
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.15
William Yarbrough, COL 1.16

___

Shutouts
Sean Johnson, NYC 8
Andre Blake, PHI 7
Zac MacMath, RSL 7
Gabriel Slonina, CHI 7
Pedro Gallese, ORL 6
William Yarbrough, COL 6
Jonathan Bond, LA 5
Steve Clark, HOU 5
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 5
Maxime Crepeau, LFC 5
Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 5
Eloy Room, CLB 5
Brad Stuver, ATX 5

___

Saves
Zac MacMath, RSL 64
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 64
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 62
Andre Blake, PHI 57
Aljaz Ivacic, POR 56
Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 56
Alex Bono, TOR 55
Steve Clark, HOU 54
Eloy Room, CLB 49
Brad Stuver, ATX 47

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News