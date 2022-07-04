MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, July 3

Goals Valentin Castellanos, NYC 10 Jesus Ferreira, DAL 10 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 9 Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 9 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 9 Paul Arriola, DAL 8 Jesus Jimenez, TOR 8 Lewis Morgan, NYR 8 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 8

7 players tied with 7

Assists Luciano Acosta, CIN 10 Diego Fagundez, ATX 8 Carles Gil, NE 8 Talles Magno, NYC 8 Mauricio Pereyra, ORL 8 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 7 Santiago Rodriguez, NYC 7

7 players tied with 6

___

Shots Hany Mukhtar, NSH 69 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 60 Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 53 Cristian Arango, LFC 49 Lewis Morgan, NYR 48 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 45 Diego Rubio, COL 45 Luiz Araujo, ATL 44 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 44 Gustavo Bou, NE 43

___

Shots on Goal Hany Mukhtar, NSH 39 Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 25 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 24 Karol Swiderski, CLT 21 Cristian Arango, LFC 20 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 20 Lewis Morgan, NYR 20 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 19 Javier Hernandez, LA 19 Diego Rubio, COL 19 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 19

___

Cautions Wil Trapp, MIN 9 Gregore, MCF 8 Teenage Hadebe, HOU 8 Robin Jansson, ORL 8 Michael Boxall, MIN 7 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7 Roger Espinoza, KC 7 Jose Martinez, PHI 7 Joel Waterman, MTL 7

16 players tied with 6

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Teenage Hadebe, HOU 8 1 9 Robin Jansson, ORL 8 1 9 Wil Trapp, MIN 9 0 9 Gregore, MCF 8 0 8 Jose Martinez, PHI 7 1 8 Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR 6 2 8 Michael Boxall, MIN 7 0 7 Julian Carranza, PHI 6 1 7 Adalberto Carrasquilla, HOU 6 1 7 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7 0 7 Roger Espinoza, KC 7 0 7 Dylan Nealis, NYR 6 1 7 Daniel Pereira, ATX 5 2 7 Joel Waterman, MTL 7 0 7

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Andre Blake, PHI 0.72 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.00 Maxime Crepeau, LFC 1.00 Eloy Room, CLB 1.06 Cody Cropper, VAN 1.09 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.12 Joe Willis, NSH 1.13 Maarten Paes, DAL 1.13 Stefan Frei, SEA 1.15 William Yarbrough, COL 1.16

___

Shutouts Sean Johnson, NYC 8 Andre Blake, PHI 7 Zac MacMath, RSL 7 Gabriel Slonina, CHI 7 Pedro Gallese, ORL 6 William Yarbrough, COL 6 Jonathan Bond, LA 5 Steve Clark, HOU 5 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 5 Maxime Crepeau, LFC 5 Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 5 Eloy Room, CLB 5 Brad Stuver, ATX 5

___

Saves Zac MacMath, RSL 64 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 64 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 62 Andre Blake, PHI 57 Aljaz Ivacic, POR 56 Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 56 Alex Bono, TOR 55 Steve Clark, HOU 54 Eloy Room, CLB 49 Brad Stuver, ATX 47

___

