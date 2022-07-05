MLS Leaders

On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Through Monday, July 4
Through Monday, July 4

Goals
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 10
Sebastian Driussi, ATX 10
Jesus Ferreira, DAL 10
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 9
Taxiarchis Fountas, DC 9
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 9
Paul Arriola, DAL 8
Leonardo Campana, MCF 8
Jesus Jimenez, TOR 8
Lewis Morgan, NYR 8
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 8
Assists
Luciano Acosta, CIN 10
Mauricio Pereyra, ORL 9
Diego Fagundez, ATX 8
Carles Gil, NE 8
Talles Magno, NYC 8
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 7
Julian Gressel, DC 7
Santiago Rodriguez, NYC 7

8 players tied with 6

___

Shots
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 69
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 60
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 53
Cristian Arango, LFC 49
Lewis Morgan, NYR 48
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 45
Diego Rubio, COL 45
Luiz Araujo, ATL 44
Sebastian Driussi, ATX 44
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 44

___

Shots on Goal
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 39
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 25
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 24
Karol Swiderski, CLT 21
Cristian Arango, LFC 20
Sebastian Driussi, ATX 20
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 20
Javier Hernandez, LA 20
Lewis Morgan, NYR 20
Diego Rubio, COL 19
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 19

___

Cautions
Wil Trapp, MIN 9
Gregore, MCF 8
Teenage Hadebe, HOU 8
Robin Jansson, ORL 8
Michael Boxall, MIN 7
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7
Roger Espinoza, KC 7
Jose Martinez, PHI 7
Joel Waterman, MTL 7

18 players tied with 6

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Teenage Hadebe, HOU 8 1 9
Robin Jansson, ORL 8 1 9
Wil Trapp, MIN 9 0 9
Gregore, MCF 8 0 8
Jose Martinez, PHI 7 1 8
Daniel Pereira, ATX 6 2 8
Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR 6 2 8
Michael Boxall, MIN 7 0 7
Julian Carranza, PHI 6 1 7
Adalberto Carrasquilla, HOU 6 1 7
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7 0 7
Roger Espinoza, KC 7 0 7
Dylan Nealis, NYR 6 1 7
Rodrigo Schlegel, ORL 6 1 7
Joel Waterman, MTL 7 0 7

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Andre Blake, PHI 0.72
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.00
Maxime Crepeau, LFC 1.00
Eloy Room, CLB 1.06
Cody Cropper, VAN 1.09
Jonathan Bond, LA 1.12
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.12
Maarten Paes, DAL 1.13
Joe Willis, NSH 1.13
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.15

___

Shutouts
Sean Johnson, NYC 8
Andre Blake, PHI 7
Zac MacMath, RSL 7
Gabriel Slonina, CHI 7
Jonathan Bond, LA 6
Pedro Gallese, ORL 6
William Yarbrough, COL 6
Steve Clark, HOU 5
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 5
Maxime Crepeau, LFC 5
Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 5
Eloy Room, CLB 5
Brad Stuver, ATX 5

___

Saves
Zac MacMath, RSL 64
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 64
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 62
Andre Blake, PHI 57
Aljaz Ivacic, POR 56
Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 56
Alex Bono, TOR 55
Steve Clark, HOU 54
Eloy Room, CLB 49
Pedro Gallese, ORL 47
Brad Stuver, ATX 47

___

Top Stories