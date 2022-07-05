MLS Leaders

Through Monday, July 4
Through Monday, July 4
|Goals
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|10
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|10
|Jesus Ferreira, DAL
|10
|Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ
|9
|Taxiarchis Fountas, DC
|9
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|9
|Paul Arriola, DAL
|8
|Leonardo Campana, MCF
|8
|Jesus Jimenez, TOR
|8
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|8
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|8
|Assists
|Luciano Acosta, CIN
|10
|Mauricio Pereyra, ORL
|9
|Diego Fagundez, ATX
|8
|Carles Gil, NE
|8
|Talles Magno, NYC
|8
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|7
|Julian Gressel, DC
|7
|Santiago Rodriguez, NYC
|7
8 players tied with 6
___
|Shots
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|69
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|60
|Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ
|53
|Cristian Arango, LFC
|49
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|48
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|45
|Diego Rubio, COL
|45
|Luiz Araujo, ATL
|44
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|44
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|44
___
|Shots on Goal
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|39
|Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ
|25
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|24
|Karol Swiderski, CLT
|21
|Cristian Arango, LFC
|20
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|20
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|20
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|20
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|20
|Diego Rubio, COL
|19
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|19
___
|Cautions
|Wil Trapp, MIN
|9
|Gregore, MCF
|8
|Teenage Hadebe, HOU
|8
|Robin Jansson, ORL
|8
|Michael Boxall, MIN
|7
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|7
|Roger Espinoza, KC
|7
|Jose Martinez, PHI
|7
|Joel Waterman, MTL
|7
18 players tied with 6
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Teenage Hadebe, HOU
|8
|1
|9
|Robin Jansson, ORL
|8
|1
|9
|Wil Trapp, MIN
|9
|0
|9
|Gregore, MCF
|8
|0
|8
|Jose Martinez, PHI
|7
|1
|8
|Daniel Pereira, ATX
|6
|2
|8
|Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR
|6
|2
|8
|Michael Boxall, MIN
|7
|0
|7
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|6
|1
|7
|Adalberto Carrasquilla, HOU
|6
|1
|7
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|7
|0
|7
|Roger Espinoza, KC
|7
|0
|7
|Dylan Nealis, NYR
|6
|1
|7
|Rodrigo Schlegel, ORL
|6
|1
|7
|Joel Waterman, MTL
|7
|0
|7
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.72
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|1.00
|Maxime Crepeau, LFC
|1.00
|Eloy Room, CLB
|1.06
|Cody Cropper, VAN
|1.09
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|1.12
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.12
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|1.13
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1.13
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1.15
___
|Shutouts
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|8
|Andre Blake, PHI
|7
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|7
|Gabriel Slonina, CHI
|7
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|6
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|6
|William Yarbrough, COL
|6
|Steve Clark, HOU
|5
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|5
|Maxime Crepeau, LFC
|5
|Kristijan Kahlina, CLT
|5
|Eloy Room, CLB
|5
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|5
___
|Saves
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|64
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|64
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|62
|Andre Blake, PHI
|57
|Aljaz Ivacic, POR
|56
|Kristijan Kahlina, CLT
|56
|Alex Bono, TOR
|55
|Steve Clark, HOU
|54
|Eloy Room, CLB
|49
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|47
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|47
___
