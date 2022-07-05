MLS Leaders

Through Monday, July 4

Through Monday, July 4

Goals Valentin Castellanos, NYC 10 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 10 Jesus Ferreira, DAL 10 Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 9 Taxiarchis Fountas, DC 9 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 9 Paul Arriola, DAL 8 Leonardo Campana, MCF 8 Jesus Jimenez, TOR 8 Lewis Morgan, NYR 8 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 8 Assists Luciano Acosta, CIN 10 Mauricio Pereyra, ORL 9 Diego Fagundez, ATX 8 Carles Gil, NE 8 Talles Magno, NYC 8 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 7 Julian Gressel, DC 7 Santiago Rodriguez, NYC 7

8 players tied with 6

___

Shots Hany Mukhtar, NSH 69 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 60 Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 53 Cristian Arango, LFC 49 Lewis Morgan, NYR 48 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 45 Diego Rubio, COL 45 Luiz Araujo, ATL 44 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 44 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 44

___

Shots on Goal Hany Mukhtar, NSH 39 Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 25 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 24 Karol Swiderski, CLT 21 Cristian Arango, LFC 20 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 20 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 20 Javier Hernandez, LA 20 Lewis Morgan, NYR 20 Diego Rubio, COL 19 Brandon Vazquez, CIN 19

___

Cautions Wil Trapp, MIN 9 Gregore, MCF 8 Teenage Hadebe, HOU 8 Robin Jansson, ORL 8 Michael Boxall, MIN 7 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7 Roger Espinoza, KC 7 Jose Martinez, PHI 7 Joel Waterman, MTL 7

18 players tied with 6

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Teenage Hadebe, HOU 8 1 9 Robin Jansson, ORL 8 1 9 Wil Trapp, MIN 9 0 9 Gregore, MCF 8 0 8 Jose Martinez, PHI 7 1 8 Daniel Pereira, ATX 6 2 8 Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR 6 2 8 Michael Boxall, MIN 7 0 7 Julian Carranza, PHI 6 1 7 Adalberto Carrasquilla, HOU 6 1 7 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 7 0 7 Roger Espinoza, KC 7 0 7 Dylan Nealis, NYR 6 1 7 Rodrigo Schlegel, ORL 6 1 7 Joel Waterman, MTL 7 0 7

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Andre Blake, PHI 0.72 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.00 Maxime Crepeau, LFC 1.00 Eloy Room, CLB 1.06 Cody Cropper, VAN 1.09 Jonathan Bond, LA 1.12 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.12 Maarten Paes, DAL 1.13 Joe Willis, NSH 1.13 Stefan Frei, SEA 1.15

___

Shutouts Sean Johnson, NYC 8 Andre Blake, PHI 7 Zac MacMath, RSL 7 Gabriel Slonina, CHI 7 Jonathan Bond, LA 6 Pedro Gallese, ORL 6 William Yarbrough, COL 6 Steve Clark, HOU 5 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 5 Maxime Crepeau, LFC 5 Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 5 Eloy Room, CLB 5 Brad Stuver, ATX 5

___

Saves Zac MacMath, RSL 64 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 64 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 62 Andre Blake, PHI 57 Aljaz Ivacic, POR 56 Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 56 Alex Bono, TOR 55 Steve Clark, HOU 54 Eloy Room, CLB 49 Pedro Gallese, ORL 47 Brad Stuver, ATX 47

___

