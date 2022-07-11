Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated CF Oscar Mercado for assignment. Selected the contract of CF Alex Call from Columbus (IL). DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo (IL). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffman and INF C.J. Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for a competitive balance draft pick. Designated LHP Foster Griffin for assignment. Reinstated LHP Daniel Lynch. Optioned OF Drew Waters to Omaha (IL).... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated CF Oscar Mercado for assignment. Selected the contract of CF Alex Call from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffman and INF C.J. Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for a competitive balance draft pick. Designated LHP Foster Griffin for assignment. Reinstated LHP Daniel Lynch. Optioned OF Drew Waters to Omaha (IL). Recalled LHP Angel Zerpa from Northwest Arkansas (TL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Chase Silseth to Rocket City (SL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Jesse Winker from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Erik Swanson from the paternity list. Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated C Christian Bethancourt from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Luke Bird from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Phoenix Sanders and C Rene Pinto to Durham.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated OF Adam Duvall from the paternity list. Selected the contract of INF Robinson Cano from Gwinnett (IL). Designated INF Phil Gosselin for assignment. Optioned INF Mike Ford to Gwinnett.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Kris Bryant on the paternity list. Recalled OF Sam Hilliard from Albuquerque (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Jake Marisnick from the 60-day IL. Placed OF Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Cam Vieaux for assignment. Sent RHP Austin Brice outright to Indianapolis (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired C Nerlens Noel and G Alec Burks and a draft consideration from New York Knicks in exchange for a draft consideration.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed F Nikolina Milic to a third seven-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Daniel Bellinger to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Named Matt Rodell director of hockey analytics and Brad Behan coordinator of hockey analytics.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Filip Forsberg to an eight-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed G Maxime Legace to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Cedric Lacroix to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Returned F Ashley Fletcher from loan to Watford FC (EFL).

COLLEGE

SETON HALL — Named Josh Osit women’s head soccer coach.

