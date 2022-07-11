Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Place C Kevin Plawecki on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated CF Oscar Mercado for assignment. Selected the contract of CF Alex Call from Columbus (IL). DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo (IL). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffman and INF C.J. Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for a competitive balance... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Place C Kevin Plawecki on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated CF Oscar Mercado for assignment. Selected the contract of CF Alex Call from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffman and INF C.J. Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for a competitive balance draft pick. Designated LHP Foster Griffin for assignment. Reinstated LHP Daniel Lynch. Optioned OF Drew Waters to Omaha (IL). Recalled LHP Angel Zerpa from Northwest Arkansas (TL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Chase Silseth to Rocket City (SL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Jesse Winker. Reinstated RHP Erik Swanson from the paternity list. Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated C Christian Bethancourt from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Luke Bird from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Phoenix Sanders and C Rene Pinto to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Place C Mitch Garver on the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Dane Dunning on the 15-day IL. Recalled C Sam Huff from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated OF Adam Duvall from the paternity list. Designated INF Phil Gosselin for assignment. Optioned INF Mike Ford to Gwinnett. Placed RHP Kirby Yates on the 60-day IL.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Jake McCarthy from Reno (PCL). Optioned C Cooper Hummel to Reno. Sent RHP J.B. Wendelken outright to Reno.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Kris Bryant on the paternity list. Recalled OF Sam Hilliard from Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Place INF Jeff McNeil on the paternity list. Activated CF Travis Jankowski from the IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Jake Marisnick from the 60-day IL. Placed OF Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Cam Vieaux for assignment. Sent RHP Austin Brice outright to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso (PCL). Optioned RHP Dinelson Lamet to El Paso.

ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LHP T.J. McFarland from the IL. Transferred RHP Jack Flaherty from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Zack Thompson to Memphis (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired C Nerlens Noel and G Alec Burks and a draft consideration from New York Knicks in exchange for a draft consideration.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed F Nikolina Milic to a third seven-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Daniel Bellinger to a rookie contract.

Canadian Football League

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Suspended DL Garrett Marino four games.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived RW Brett Connolly. Waived C Henrik Borgstrom.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed LW Valeri Nichushkin to and eight-year contract extension.

DALLAS STARS — Named Matt Rodell director of hockey analytics and Brad Behan coordinator of hockey analytics.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed C Lias Andersson to a one-year contract extension. Signed RW Carl Grundstrom to a two-year contract extension.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed LW Michael Pezzetta to a one-year contract. Signed D Corey Schueneman to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Filip Forsberg to an eight-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Traded Matt Murry and two draft picks in exchange for future considerations.

PHOENIX COYOTES — Signed D Cam Dineen to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed C Karson Kuhlman to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed G Maxime Legace to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Cedric Lacroix to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Returned F Ashley Fletcher from loan to Watford FC (EFL).

COLLEGE

SETON HALL — Named Josh Osit women’s head soccer coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.