Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
July 18, 2022 3:00 pm
FOOTBALLNational Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Wan’Dale Robinson and S Dane Belton.

HOCKEYNational Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Jay Varady assistant coach.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F John Leonard to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed Fs Austin Rueschhoff and Turner Elson and D Andy Welinski to one-year contracts.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D Fedor Gordeev to a one-year contract.

SOCCERMajor League Soccer

