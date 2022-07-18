Monday’s Transactions

FOOTBALLNational Football League NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Wan’Dale Robinson and S Dane Belton. HOCKEYNational Hockey League DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Jay Varady assistant coach. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F John Leonard to a one-year, two-way contract. NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed Fs Austin Rueschhoff and Turner Elson and D Andy Welinski to one-year contracts. American Hockey League PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D Fedor Gordeev to a one-year contract. SOCCERMajor League Soccer NEW... READ MORE

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Wan’Dale Robinson and S Dane Belton.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Jay Varady assistant coach.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F John Leonard to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed Fs Austin Rueschhoff and Turner Elson and D Andy Welinski to one-year contracts.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D Fedor Gordeev to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Returned D Lucas Monzon on loan to Danubio FC (Uruguayan Primera Division).

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Loaned F Abdellatif Aboukoura to Egypt Youth National Team ahead of the 2022 U-20 Arab Cup.

