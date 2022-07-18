Monday’s Transactions

FOOTBALLNational Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Wan’Dale Robinson and S Dane Belton.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Jay Varady assistant coach.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F John Leonard to a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed Fs Austin Rueschhoff and Turner Elson and D Andy Welinski to one-year contracts.
American Hockey League
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D Fedor Gordeev to a one-year contract.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
NEW...
