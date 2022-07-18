Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated Cs Cam Gallagher, M.J. Melendez, RHPs Dylan Colemann, Brad Keller and Brady Singer, 2B Whit Merrifield, OFs Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor and Kyle Isbel and 1B Hunter Dozier from the restricted list. Placed LHP Daniel Lynch on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 17. Returned Cs Freddy Fermin and Nate Eaton and OF Brewer Hicklen to Omaha (IL). Optioned LHP Gabe Speir, 1B Nick Pratto... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated Cs Cam Gallagher, M.J. Melendez, RHPs Dylan Colemann, Brad Keller and Brady Singer, 2B Whit Merrifield, OFs Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor and Kyle Isbel and 1B Hunter Dozier from the restricted list. Placed LHP Daniel Lynch on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 17. Returned Cs Freddy Fermin and Nate Eaton and OF Brewer Hicklen to Omaha (IL). Optioned LHP Gabe Speir, 1B Nick Pratto and RHP Collin Snider to Omaha. Optioned SS Maikel Garcia and C Sebastian Rivero to Northwest Arkansas (TL).

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Rochester (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed G Pat Connaughton to a veteran contract extension.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Keldon Johnson to a rookie scale extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Los Angeles Rams DT Bobby Brown for six games for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Wan’Dale Robinson and S Dane Belton.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Craig James.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Jay Varady assistant coach.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed Fs John Leonard and Tommy Novak to one-year, two-way contracts.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed Fs Austin Rueschhoff and Turner Elson and D Andy Welinski to one-year contracts.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Luke Kunin to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D Fedor Gordeev to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Returned D Lucas Monzon on loan to Danubio FC (Uruguayan Primera Division).

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Loaned F Abdellatif Aboukoura to Egypt Youth National Team ahead of the 2022 U-20 Arab Cup.

