Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated RHP Carlos Vargas from 60-day IL and optioned to Akron (IL). Designated LHP Tanner Tully for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated Cs Cam Gallagher, M.J. Melendez, RHPs Dylan Colemann, Brad Keller, Brady Singer, 2B Whit Merrifield, OFs Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, Kyle Isbel and 1B Hunter Dozier from the restricted list. Placed LHP Daniel Lynch on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 17. Returned Cs Freddy Fermin, Nate Eaton and OF Brewer Hicklen to Omaha (IL). Optioned LHP Gabe Speir, 1B Nick Pratto and RHP Collin Snider to Omaha. Optioned SS Maikel Garcia and C Sebastian Rivero to Northwest Arkansas (TL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed 2B Phil Gosselin off waivers from Atlanta. Sent CF Monte Harrison outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed OF Mike Trout on the 10-day IL.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 3B Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Ty Blach to Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Jason Alexander to Nashville (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent LHP Aaron Fletcher outright to Sacramento (PCL). Acquired LHP Alex Young from Cleveland for cash considerations and optioned to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Rochester (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed G Pat Connaughton to a veteran contract extension.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Keldon Johnson to a rookie scale extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Los Angeles Rams DT Bobby Brown for six games for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released LS Ross Reiter.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Wan’Dale Robinson and S Dane Belton.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Craig James.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Conor Geekie to a three-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Jay Varady assistant coach.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed Fs John Leonard and Tommy Novak to one-year, two-way contracts.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed Fs Austin Rueschhoff, Turner Elson and D Andy Welinski to one-year contracts.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Luke Kunin to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D Fedor Gordeev to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Returned D Lucas Monzon on loan to Danubio FC (Uruguayan Primera Division).

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Loaned F Abdellatif Aboukoura to Egypt Youth National Team ahead of the 2022 U-20 Arab Cup.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Named Keith Nickelberry men’s baksetball associate head coach.

