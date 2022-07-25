Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Norfolk. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OFs Spencer Jones, Anthony Hall, RHPs Drew Thorpe, Trystan Vrieling and Eric Reyzelman on minor league contracts. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Sam Selman from Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated INF Jonah Brice from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP David McKay to Las Vegas. Placed 1B/OF Seth Brown on the... READ MORE

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Norfolk.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OFs Spencer Jones, Anthony Hall, RHPs Drew Thorpe, Trystan Vrieling and Eric Reyzelman on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Sam Selman from Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated INF Jonah Brice from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP David McKay to Las Vegas. Placed 1B/OF Seth Brown on the paternity list.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Connor Sadzeck for assignment. Recalled LHP Ethan Small from Nashville (IL). Traded OF Abraham Almonte to Boston for cash considerations.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OFs Justin Crawford, Gabriel Rincones Jr., Chad Castillo, Cade Fergus and Troy Schreffler, RHPs Orion Kerkering, Alex Rao, Josh Bortka, Daniel Harper and Drew Garrett, LHP Mavis Graves, Cs Gustavo Sosa and Jordan Dissin and SS Bryan Rincon on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with LHPs Ezra Farmer, Mason Ronan and Danny Wilkerson, 3B Matthew Alifano and OF Dakota Kotowski as non-drafted free agents.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Josh Minott. Re-signed F Nathan Knight.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G Jordan Simmons.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Matt Corral.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Michael Schofield.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DTs Domenique Davis and Raymond Johnson III and LB Tegray Scales.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Dallin Leavitt.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Shaun Beyer. Placed WR Blake Powell and LB Ryan Connelly on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated LB Raekwon McMillan from the PUP list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released RB Trey Edmunds.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Isac Lundestrom to a two-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D William Lagesson and RW Stelio Mattheos to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed D Joey Keane to a one-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Robert Hagg to a one-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed RW Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Nathan Todd to a one-year, two-way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Re-signed D Bakaye Dibassy to a one-yer contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Valentin Castellanos to Girona FC (La Liga).

ORLANDO CITY SC — Loaned F Wilfredo Rivero to Indy Eleven (USL Championship). Acquired F Ivan Angulo on loan from Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras (Serie A), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Acquired D Tegan McGrady from San Diego in exchange for D Madison Pogarch.

COLLEGE

ST. BONAVENTURE — Named Gill Conners men’s associate head lacrosse coach.

