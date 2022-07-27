N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York (A)
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
2
7
2
3
10
LeMahieu 1b
4
0
2
0
1
0
.281
Judge cf
5
0
0
0
0
3
.292
Rizzo dh
2
1
0
READ MORE
|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|10
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Judge cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Rizzo dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Hicks lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|a-Trevino ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|4
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.300
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|1-Jankowski pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|New York (A)
|000
|000
|020_2
|7
|0
|New York (N)
|011
|000
|001_3
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Higashioka in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.
LOB_New York (A) 9, New York (N) 10. 2B_Donaldson (19), Kiner-Falefa (16), Nido (6), Escobar (19). HR_Torres (16), off Peterson; Alonso (26), off Germán. RBIs_Torres 2 (45), Alonso (84), Lindor (67), Marte (43). S_Nido.
Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 4 (Donaldson, Judge 2, LeMahieu); New York (N) 3 (Nido, McNeil, Vogelbach). RISP_New York (A) 0 for 7; New York (N) 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Higashioka, Canha.
|New York (A)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|82
|8.22
|Luetge
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.72
|Loáisiga
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.06
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|1.23
|Peralta, L, 2-3
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2.43
|New York (N)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|99
|2.09
|Peterson, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|8
|3.54
|Lugo, W, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.49
Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-0, Loáisiga 1-0. HBP_Scherzer (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:09. A_43,693 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.