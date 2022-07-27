N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York (A)

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

2

7

2

3

10 LeMahieu 1b

4

0

2

0

1

0

.281 Judge cf

5

0

0

0

0

3

.292 Rizzo dh

2

1

0 READ MORE

New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 3 10 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .281 Judge cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .292 Rizzo dh 2 1 0 0 1 0 .223 Torres 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .263 Carpenter rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .307 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Hicks lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .186 a-Trevino ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262

New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 9 3 4 9 Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Marte rf 5 0 2 1 0 3 .300 Lindor ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .251 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .281 Vogelbach dh 2 0 1 0 2 0 .230 1-Jankowski pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Canha lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .220 Nido c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .218

New York (A) 000 000 020_2 7 0 New York (N) 011 000 001_3 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Higashioka in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

LOB_New York (A) 9, New York (N) 10. 2B_Donaldson (19), Kiner-Falefa (16), Nido (6), Escobar (19). HR_Torres (16), off Peterson; Alonso (26), off Germán. RBIs_Torres 2 (45), Alonso (84), Lindor (67), Marte (43). S_Nido.

Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 4 (Donaldson, Judge 2, LeMahieu); New York (N) 3 (Nido, McNeil, Vogelbach). RISP_New York (A) 0 for 7; New York (N) 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Higashioka, Canha.

New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán 4 2-3 5 2 2 2 7 82 8.22 Luetge 2 1 0 0 1 2 29 2.72 Loáisiga 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 7.06 Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 1.23 Peralta, L, 2-3 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 6 2.43

New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer 7 5 0 0 2 6 99 2.09 Peterson, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 8 3.54 Lugo, W, 2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 3.49

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-0, Loáisiga 1-0. HBP_Scherzer (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:09. A_43,693 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.